Turbulent trading continued to roll Wall Street on Tuesday and anxieties over the coronavirus failed to subside with an increase in U.S. deaths and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ratcheting up protective measures in his state.
Cuomo deployed National Guard troops to a health department command post in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City where health officials have reported at least 108 cases of COVID-19 in the area. While there have been no reported deaths in New York, neighboring New Jersey announced its first one: a man in his 60s in Bergen County.
The markets remained volatile a day after the Dow Jones shed 2,000 points — Wall Street's worst day since the financial crash of 2008. The Dow rallied before giving up most of its gain Tuesday afternoon.
The coronavirus outbreak has continued to rattle Italy, which extended the containment measures already in place in northern regions to the entire country, which has confirmed more than 10,140 cases. The death toll in the country stands at more than 630 people.
Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first case of coronavirus
The Democratic Republic of Congo said it had confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient, who had traveled from Belgium, was found and tested in the nation's capital Kinshasa.
Health Minister Eteni Longondo said that officials are actively testing those who have come in contact with the individual or putting them in quarantine to limit the spread of the disease.
Trump says he would get coronavirus test but sees no reason to do so
President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would be willing to take a coronavirus test but is heeding the advice of the White House doctor, who he said told him there is no reason to take it.
"I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it, I don't feel any reason," Trump said. "I feel extremely good, I feel very good. But I guess it's not a big deal to get tested, and it's something I would do. But, again, I spoke to the White House doctor — terrific guy, talented guy — he said he sees no reason to do it, there's no symptoms, no anything."
However, Trump came in contact with two Republican congressmen — Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — prior to their decisions to self-quarantine after being exposed to someone infected with coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
N. Carolina declares state of emergency after number of cases grows
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Cooper, a Democrat, said seven people in the state had tested positive for the illness. He said he believed the emergency declaration would help slow the spread of the disease and reduce the number of people infected.
“The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that,” he said in a statement.
Jamaica confirms its first coronavirus case
Jamaican officials said they had confirmed the first case of coronavirus on the Caribbean island Tuesday.
Christoper Tufton, Jamaica's minister of health, said Tuesday that the patient had received medical care on March 9 and has been isolated ever since based on her travel history and symptoms. She was believed to have caught the disease while overseas and the diagnosis was confirmed on Tuesday.
The country has informed the patient and her family members, and officials are working to identify people who may have been exposed and expanding its public health measures, Tufton said.
L.A. Times Festival of Books postponed
American University moves classes online in reaction to outbreak
American University in Washington, D.C., will move its classes online until April 3 in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Tuesday.
Administrators also said they would be extending spring break, which started on Monday, until March 17 to prepare students and teachers for the shift to an online classroom.
The campus will remain open and operational, however, offering counseling services and academic advising to its students.
Inside an isolation ward
Ohio moves upcoming primary polling locations to address coronavirus fears
Ohio will move polling places from senior housing facilities to address fears of exposure to the coronavirus, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday.
At least 128 polling locations across the state will have to be relocated by Ohio's primary vote on March 17, a spokesperson said.
"Yesterday I ordered all 88 counties to relocate any polling locations from senior residential facilities to alternate locations. Obviously, that's a big step and requires a lot of work, and our county boards of elections are working to do that as we speak," Rose said in a press conference.
All registered voters in Ohio can vote early or request an absentee ballot, and LaRose also encouraged registered voters to use those options to avoid further exposure. The state is also working to provide hand sanitizer and wipes for polling locations, LaRose said. Voters have until Saturday at noon to request an absentee ballot.
Coronavirus is closing more schools. What happens to kids who depend on school lunches?
Over the next two weeks, 23,000 students in the Northshore School District in suburban Seattle are learning from home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak gripping Washington state and rippling across the country.
But with students' daily routines thrown for a loop, another immediate challenge has surfaced for school officials: How do you make sure every child has access to lunch?