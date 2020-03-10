Turbulent trading continued to roll Wall Street on Tuesday and anxieties over the coronavirus failed to subside with an increase in U.S. deaths and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ratcheting up protective measures in his state.
Cuomo deployed National Guard troops to a health department command post in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City where health officials have reported at least 108 cases of COVID-19 in the area. While there have been no reported deaths in New York, neighboring New Jersey announced its first one: a man in his 60s in Bergen County.
The markets remained volatile a day after the Dow Jones shed 2,000 points — Wall Street's worst day since the financial crash of 2008. The Dow rallied before giving up most of its gain Tuesday afternoon.
The coronavirus outbreak has continued to rattle Italy, which extended the containment measures already in place in northern regions to the entire country, which has confirmed more than 10,140 cases. The death toll in the country stands at more than 630 people.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Rep. Matt Gaetz tests negative for coronavirus
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who found out while flying on Air Force One on Monday that he'd been exposed to somebody with the coronavirus, said Tuesday he's tested negative for the virus.
Gaetz had just ridden in President Donald Trump's limo in Florida and was aboard the president's plane en route back to Washington when he got a phone call from his chief of staff telling him a person he spent time with at Conservative Political Action Conference had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
"I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative. In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm," Gaetz tweeted. Thursday would mark 14 days since his interaction with the person at CPAC.
"I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms," added Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor during the vote on the coronavirus emergency spending bill last week.
Two other people who've spent time with Trump in the past week are also self-quarantining after learning they'd interacted with the same person, Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Mark Meadows, Trump's new chief of staff.
Asked if he would be tested for coronavirus, Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he has spoken to the White House doctor, and that “he said he sees no reason to do it.” Trump said. “There’s no symptoms, no anything.”
Cuomo implements 'containment area' around N.Y. state's coronavirus cluster
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he is implementing a "containment area" around a one-mile radius in the city of New Rochelle, where there is a growing cluster of coronavirus cases.
The plan involves closing schools and other large gathering facilities, such as houses of worship, within the zone for two weeks starting Thursday, he said. Businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.
Coronavirus is nursing homes' 'greatest threat' in years
At the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, 18 residents have died from the coronavirus, and another 31 residents had tested positive. At Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, also in Washington, one resident has died from the virus, and two others are infected.
The spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes and assisted living facilities highlights the particular threat these communities face from the illness.
Colorado declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus outbreak
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado on Tuesday in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Three new Colorado cases of the disease were confirmed, the Democratic governor said, which raises the total number of people with the illness there to 15.
“Our top priority is protecting public health and our vulnerable populations, which is why we are taking swift bold action," Polis said in a statement. "Our administration's response will be guided by the science and lessons learned from the countries and states that this virus arrived in first.”
Nursing home's coronavirus lockdown keeps wife from her husband of 58 years
Twice a day, Bonnie Polin, 78, drives a few miles to visit her husband at his nursing home in Portland, Oregon. She sits with him while he eats breakfast and tells him stories that she knows he probably won’t remember.
“I fell in love with him because he was so damned smart, and now he’s in the end stages of Parkinson’s disease,” Polin said of her husband, Gerald, 83, a retired psychiatrist. “But he’s still as handsome as ever.”
Polin paused early one morning last week when she arrived for a visit and noticed a new sign posted at the entrance. In response to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, officials at the Avamere Crestview of Portland, an adult care facility, like untold numbers of other nursing homes across the country in recent days, had decided to ban visitors.
Read the full story here, and watch NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt" tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.
Trump's flu death count off by 12,000
President Trump told reporters today that 8,000 people had died of the flu this season, comparing that number to 26 deaths from coronavirus.
Trump's estimate is far too low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu has killed at least 20,000 Americans this season.
Trump also said there have been "hundreds of thousands" of flu cases this season. CDC estimates the true flu case count is 34 million.
The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. rose to 28 on Tuesday.
Lebanon confirms first coronavirus death
Washington state has advantage in addressing voters' virus fears
Washington, which had the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., has a major advantage in addressing fears the virus could impact voting in Tuesday’s primary: it's a vote by mail state, and doesn't actually have physical polling places.
Nearly two dozen people have died in Washington, by far the most deaths recording in any state so far.
There are several new precautions in place, said Kylee Zabel, spokesperson for the Washington Secretary of State's office. Voters are discouraged from licking their envelopes, and should use "a wet sponge or cloth" instead, Zabel said, and election workers should wear gloves to open ballots.
Two other states vote by mail and don't use physical polling places: Colorado, which voted March 3, and Oregon, which votes May 19.
NYC's entrepreneurial spirit
Democratic Republic of Congo confirms first case of coronavirus
The Democratic Republic of Congo said it had confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The patient, who had traveled from Belgium, was found and tested in the nation's capital Kinshasa.
Health Minister Eteni Longondo said that officials are actively testing those who have come in contact with the individual or putting them in quarantine to limit the spread of the disease.
Trump says he would get coronavirus test but sees no reason to do so
President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he would be willing to take a coronavirus test but is heeding the advice of the White House doctor, who he said told him there is no reason to take it.
"I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it, I don't feel any reason," Trump said. "I feel extremely good, I feel very good. But I guess it's not a big deal to get tested, and it's something I would do. But, again, I spoke to the White House doctor — terrific guy, talented guy — he said he sees no reason to do it, there's no symptoms, no anything."
Trump says White House doctor 'sees no reason' to test him for coronavirusMarch 10, 202002:16
However, Trump came in contact with two Republican congressmen — Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida — prior to their decisions to self-quarantine after being exposed to someone infected with coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.