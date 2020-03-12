The U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak escalated overnight, with President Donald Trump banning foreign travelers from Europe, the NBA suspending its season and Tom Hanks saying publicly that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have confirmed cases of the illness.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe or the next 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak which has sickened more than 1,000 and killed at least 33 in the U.S.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after a player tested positive.
Also Wednesday night, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife had caught the new coronavirus.
Outside the U.S., global markets dropped sharply on Trump’s announcement, indicating the recent market turmoil had not subsided.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
An Italian family place a banner on a balcony that reads "everything will be fine" in Turin
Japan must plan for Olympic cancellation, senior politician says
Japan should start planning for the postponement or cancellation of this years Olympic Games, a leading politician in the country said late Wednesday.
Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the fate of the games, which are due to start on Jul. 24, was a decision best left to the International Olympic Committee.
“Not thinking about worst-case scenarios won’t eliminate the risk of them materializing,” Ishiba, who is seen as a leading candidate to be the next prime minister, told the Reuters press agency.
However, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike insisted on Thursday that the plans for the games had not changed.
Iran asks IMF for billions in loans to fight coronavirus
Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for billions of dollars worth of emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet Thursday.
Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati also wrote on his Instagram page that “in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested five billion U.S. dollars from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus."
It was unclear whether IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva had responded to the request, but the IMF has said it stands ready to support countries battling the virus, which Iran has been hit hard by.
At least 10,000 people have been infected with the respiratory illness in the country and 429 have died. Many members of Iran's political elite have also been diagnosed with the disease.
Trading temporarily halted on Wall Street as Trump's stimulus package underwhelms
Wall Street futures trading was temporarily halted early Thursday morning ahead of the opening bell, after all three major averages sank below their thresholds.
The 5 percent "limit down" marker was breached after an address from President Donald Trump on Wednesday night tipped already-queasy traders into sell-off mode.
Markets were underwhelmed by Trump's economic stimulus package, which offers emergency loans to small businesses, deferred tax payments for some people, but made no mention of paid sick leave or free testing for the coronavirus, which continues its spread across the U.S.
The Dow looks set to open with a decline of more than 1,100 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are currently down by just under 5 percent.
Discarded face masks clutter Hong Kong's beaches, threatening wildlife
Discarded face masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats.
Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people have for weeks been putting on single-use face masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the city and killed three as of Thursday.
Many of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on beaches along with the usual plastic bags and other trash.
Environmental groups, already grappling with the flow of marine trash from mainland China and elsewhere, say the cast-off coronavirus masks have compounded the problem and also raised concern about the spread of germs.
Europe wakes up to chaos and confusion after Trump travel ban
There was chaos and confusion at airports across Europe after President Donald Trump's decision to restrict most travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries early Thursday.
Both American citizens and foreigners were scrambling to work out what it meant for their travel plans, while others questioned the logic of Trump's decision and whether it would actually help the effort to slow down the spread of the deadlyrespiratory illness.
The travel ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday at midnight. The restrictions apply only to foreign nationals, and not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens.
European Union says it was not consulted on Trump's coronavirus travel ban
European Union leaders on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel from 26 European nations, and said that they were not consulted beforehand.
"The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," said a joint statement from Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, presidents of the European Commission and European Council respectively.
"The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," they added. "The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus."
Staff at Tel Aviv's branch of U.S. Embassy self-isolate
Staff at the branch of the U.S. Embassy in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv are self-isolating after an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited it last week.
While everyone affected was quarantined, the embassy said in a statement that the visa department would remain open, while taking recommendations from Israel's Ministry of Health.
The announcement came as the ministry revealed that 100 people had contracted the respiratory illness in the country.