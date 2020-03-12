The U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak escalated overnight, with President Donald Trump banning foreign travelers from Europe, the NBA suspending its season and Tom Hanks saying publicly that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have confirmed cases of the illness.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe or the next 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak which has sickened more than 1,000 and killed at least 33 in the U.S.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after a player tested positive.
Also Wednesday night, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife had caught the new coronavirus.
Outside the U.S., global markets dropped sharply on Trump’s announcement, indicating the recent market turmoil had not subsided.
Live Blog
White House says Pelosi's coronavirus aid package 'currently falls short'
The legislation unveiled by House Democrats to provide aid and an economic boost to help U.S. communities handle the coronavirus outbreak said the bill “currently falls short” of what’s necessary for a deal, a Trump administration official told NBC News on Thursday.
The administration is concerned with “unfunded mandates on businesses, slow to start new programs and no funds as needed for presidential policies outlined last night,” the official said. “It currently falls short of what’s necessary to strike a good accord."
The official said that the administration wants to “keep working with the speaker to try for a bipartisan, bicameral bill, but if she’s going to persist in pushing a partisan package, everyone will have to be realistic about that, and then we’ll keep looking to find a way forward on the Hill.”
Thursday morning, Pelosi again spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about the legislative package, and Pelosi’s aide, Drew Hammill, tweeted that language of the measure continues to be discussed. The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Thursday and send it to the Senate for a vote.
Plane with COVID-19 patient lands at Palm Beach International Airport
A passenger who arrived on a commercial flight that landed at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, local officials said.
Palm Beach County's health officials responded and spoke with all passengers on board the aircraft, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement.
Passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures, and the rest were released to go home, the statement added.
The airport is sterilizing the limited containment area where the passengers were deplaned, which was a separate location from the main terminals of the airport.
House Democrats release coronavirus relief measure, vote Thursday
House Democrats unveiled a 124-page coronavirus relief bill late Wednesday that would help U.S. communities handle the outbreak.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the legislation includes paid emergency leave, with both 14 days of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; free coronavirus testing; enhanced unemployment insurance; and food security assistance. It would also provide protections for health care and other workers who have contact with those exposed to the virus. The bill would also include increased funds for Medicaid to help states with increased costs.
“We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge,” Pelosi said in a statement. “We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can’t afford to lose.”
The House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Senate for a vote. The bill does not include the payroll tax cut that President Donald Trump requested earlier this week as part of a proposed economic stimulus package.
Schools, cultural institutions to close in Ireland
Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland will close from 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to the country's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
Varadkar said the measures would stay in place until Mar. 29. He added that where possible people should work remotely. Cultural institutions will also close, and mass gatherings should be cancelled, he added.
Ireland’s Health Ministry confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday. In total 43 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness in the country.
An Italian family place a banner on a balcony that reads "everything will be fine" in Turin
Japan must plan for Olympic cancellation, senior politician says
Japan should start planning for the postponement or cancellation of this years Olympic Games, a leading politician in the country said late Wednesday.
Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the fate of the games, which are due to start on Jul. 24, was a decision best left to the International Olympic Committee.
“Not thinking about worst-case scenarios won’t eliminate the risk of them materializing,” Ishiba, who is seen as a leading candidate to be the next prime minister, told the Reuters press agency.
However, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike insisted on Thursday that the plans for the games had not changed.
Iran asks IMF for billions in loans to fight coronavirus
Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for billions of dollars worth of emergency funding to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet Thursday.
Iran’s Central Bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati also wrote on his Instagram page that “in a letter addressed to the head of IMF, I have requested five billion U.S. dollars from the RFI emergency fund to help our fight against the coronavirus."
It was unclear whether IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva had responded to the request, but the IMF has said it stands ready to support countries battling the virus, which Iran has been hit hard by.
At least 10,000 people have been infected with the respiratory illness in the country and 429 have died. Many members of Iran's political elite have also been diagnosed with the disease.
Trading temporarily halted on Wall Street as Trump's stimulus package underwhelms
Wall Street futures trading was temporarily halted early Thursday morning ahead of the opening bell, after all three major averages sank below their thresholds.
The 5 percent "limit down" marker was breached after an address from President Donald Trump on Wednesday night tipped already-queasy traders into sell-off mode.
Markets were underwhelmed by Trump's economic stimulus package, which offers emergency loans to small businesses, deferred tax payments for some people, but made no mention of paid sick leave or free testing for the coronavirus, which continues its spread across the U.S.
The Dow looks set to open with a decline of more than 1,100 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are currently down by just under 5 percent.
Discarded face masks clutter Hong Kong's beaches, threatening wildlife
Discarded face masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats.
Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people have for weeks been putting on single-use face masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the city and killed three as of Thursday.
Many of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on beaches along with the usual plastic bags and other trash.
Environmental groups, already grappling with the flow of marine trash from mainland China and elsewhere, say the cast-off coronavirus masks have compounded the problem and also raised concern about the spread of germs.