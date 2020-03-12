The U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak escalated overnight, with President Donald Trump banning foreign travelers from Europe, the NBA suspending its season and Tom Hanks saying publicly that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have confirmed cases of the illness.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe or the next 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak which has sickened more than 1,000 and killed at least 33 in the U.S.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after a player tested positive.
Also Wednesday night, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife had caught the new coronavirus.
Outside the U.S., global markets dropped sharply on Trump’s announcement, indicating the recent market turmoil had not subsided.
White House, Capitol tours canceled, officials say
The White House and Capitol Building are being closing to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials have announced.
“Out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, White House tours have been canceled,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Thursday.
In an advisory to congressional offices, the House and Senate sergeants at arms said the Capitol Building, including its Visitor Center, also will stop holding public tours and will allow only limit access to those on official business until April 1, according to congressional sources.
Trading halted on NYSE for second time in one morning
Trading was halted on the New York Stock Exchange just minutes after the opening bell on Thursday after President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus epidemic led to a massive sell-off that triggered a circuit breaker, which stops all trading for a 15-minute period.
The S&P 500 plunged by 7 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,700 points.
The sell-off came after Trump’s Oval Office address Wednesday night failed to satisfy traders who were hoping for more concrete steps to stanch any economic slowdown from the viral outbreak.
It was the second time trading was temporarily halted on Thursday morning, after all three major averages sank below the 5 percent "limit down" marker in premarket activity.
Trump's proposals: Executive action vs. congressional approval
In his Oval Office address Wednesday night, President Donald Trump laid out various proposals to try to boost the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak — some are executive actions, which Trump can take unilaterally, and others must be approved by Congress.
As far as executive actions, Trump called on the Small Business Administration to provide loans to firms that have been affected by the coronavirus. While Trump can do that himself, another of his requests — that funding for the agency be increased — requires congressional approval.
Trump also instructed the Treasury Department to defer tax payments for three months without penalties for some individuals and businesses that have been affected by the outbreak, which a White House official said could be done by executive action. The president did not detail how such deferments would be allocated, however.
Of the proposals that need congressional action, Trump has asked Congress to pass a payroll tax cut through the end of the year, but Democrats and some Republicans oppose the idea.
Lawmakers from both parties say Congress should act on relief measures quickly with both chambers going into recess next week. House Democrats are expected to pass an aid package unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday.
Princess Cruises to pause global operations for two months
Princess Cruises announced Thursday it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months, affecting voyages departing March 12 to May 10, according to a news release.
“Princess Cruises is a global vacation company that serves more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.
The company owns the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had passengers quarantined for two weeks off the coast of Japan in February, many of them becoming infected with coronavirus aboard the ship.
Viking Cruises also announced on Wednesday they plan to suspend their cruise operations until May 1. "I am sure you recognize that COVID-19 has made travel exceedingly complicated," Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said.
White House says Pelosi's coronavirus aid package 'currently falls short'
The legislation unveiled by House Democrats to provide aid and an economic boost to help U.S. communities handle the coronavirus outbreak said the bill “currently falls short” of what’s necessary for a deal, a Trump administration official told NBC News on Thursday.
The administration is concerned with “unfunded mandates on businesses, slow to start new programs and no funds as needed for presidential policies outlined last night,” the official said. “It currently falls short of what’s necessary to strike a good accord."
The official said that the administration wants to “keep working with the speaker to try for a bipartisan, bicameral bill, but if she’s going to persist in pushing a partisan package, everyone will have to be realistic about that, and then we’ll keep looking to find a way forward on the Hill.”
Thursday morning, Pelosi again spoke with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about the legislative package, and Pelosi’s aide, Drew Hammill, tweeted that language of the measure continues to be discussed. The House is expected to vote on the legislation on Thursday and send it to the Senate for a vote.
Plane with COVID-19 patient lands at Palm Beach International Airport
A passenger who arrived on a commercial flight that landed at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, local officials said.
Palm Beach County's health officials responded and spoke with all passengers on board the aircraft, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a statement.
Passengers in the vicinity of the positive patient were advised of monitoring procedures, and the rest were released to go home, the statement added.
The airport is sterilizing the limited containment area where the passengers were deplaned, which was a separate location from the main terminals of the airport.
House Democrats release coronavirus relief measure, vote Thursday
House Democrats unveiled a 124-page coronavirus relief bill late Wednesday that would help U.S. communities handle the outbreak.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said that the legislation includes paid emergency leave, with both 14 days of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; free coronavirus testing; enhanced unemployment insurance; and food security assistance. It would also provide protections for health care and other workers who have contact with those exposed to the virus. The bill would also include increased funds for Medicaid to help states with increased costs.
“We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested knows they can get their test free of charge,” Pelosi said in a statement. “We cannot slow the coronavirus outbreak when workers are stuck with the terrible choice between staying home to avoid spreading illness and the paycheck their family can’t afford to lose.”
The House is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday, sending it to the Senate for a vote. The bill does not include the payroll tax cut that President Donald Trump requested earlier this week as part of a proposed economic stimulus package.
Schools, cultural institutions to close in Ireland
Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland will close from 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to the country's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
Varadkar said the measures would stay in place until Mar. 29. He added that where possible people should work remotely. Cultural institutions will also close, and mass gatherings should be cancelled, he added.
Ireland’s Health Ministry confirmed its first death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday. In total 43 people have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness in the country.
An Italian family place a banner on a balcony that reads "everything will be fine" in Turin
Japan must plan for Olympic cancellation, senior politician says
Japan should start planning for the postponement or cancellation of this years Olympic Games, a leading politician in the country said late Wednesday.
Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the fate of the games, which are due to start on Jul. 24, was a decision best left to the International Olympic Committee.
“Not thinking about worst-case scenarios won’t eliminate the risk of them materializing,” Ishiba, who is seen as a leading candidate to be the next prime minister, told the Reuters press agency.
However, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike insisted on Thursday that the plans for the games had not changed.