Investors are preparing for another wild day on Wall Street after the Dow Jones plunged by 2,000 points Thursday morning following President Donald Trump's latest attempt to allay economic fears over the coronavirus provided little assurance.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Two more people die in the U.K.
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the U.K., Britain's Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.
A total of eight people have now died in the country from the respiratory illness and 590 people from the 29,764 tested, have been found to be carrying the disease.
Italians distancing themselves at supermarkets
People waited a safe distance apart from one another on Thursday as they lined up in a supermarket in the Italian city of Florence as the nationwide lockdown continued.
"There are very few people outside, and all walking," Francesco Corti, 49, told NBC News by phone Thursday, adding that people were "respecting" the distance between one another to try to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which killed 200 people in Italy on Wednesday alone.
"It’s pretty funny because you know the Italians love to stay very close to each other. It’s not happening these days," he said, adding that most people were remaining calm and trying to follow the government's advice.
He also said he had not seen panic-buying at the supermarket.
South Korea's coronavirus death toll reaches 67
Nearly 70 people have been killed by the coronavirus in South Korea, according to health authorities in the country.
The death toll from the global pandemic reached 67 on Thursday, according to information from South Korean health officials.
'That was simply the worst briefing': House Democrats react to meeting by administration officials
Many Democrats left a briefing for all House lawmakers on Capitol Hill Thursday frustrated with what they described as an unsatisfactory briefing in which they left with many lingering questions.
"That was simply the worst briefing I have ever received in seven or eight years of Congress," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., to reporters after the closed-door meeting.
"The administration has no good answers, no plan and no leadership. I think members from both parties are frustrated and angry and they have every right to be. I think its time for the White House to take the training wheels off and provide real leadership for this public health emergency," he added.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who represents most of the Seattle area, a region significantly impacted by the virus, praised some of the briefers like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who she called "excellent."
"So, we just need to be honest with the American people about where we are," she said. "And I don't think that this president or some members of the administration are doing that."
Romney criticizes Trump's Europe travel ban
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, criticized President Donald Trump's restrictions on travel from Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Romney, who announced yesterday that he is closing his Capitol Hill office as a precautionary measure, told reporters ahead of a Senate briefing Thursday that he’s not sure what a travel ban would do and that the U.S. response should focus on community spread, defined as a transmission within the community without a known source. Romney added that there is a need for more testing kits.
Pence defended the president in an interview with CNN on Thursday, saying that Trump took a "historic step" in restricting travel from Europe and that the administration's health experts agreed with the decision.
"The truth is, we learned yesterday, 70 percent of all the new cases for coronavirus in the world happened in Europe," Pence said. "We're not doing a travel ban as our strategy. The suspending all travel for 30 days from Europe is a part of the strategy. The other part is an aggressive mitigation strategy."
After rush on airports, American Airlines is the first to cap prices on flights
American Airlines is placing price limits on U.S.-bound flights from Europe as people rush to return home in response to the President Donald Trump’s restrictions on overseas travel, the company confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.
“We are placing caps on our fares for all cabins on flights from Europe to the U.S. that are affected by the government-imposed travel restrictions,” the company said in an emailed statement.
The move comes after Trump announced in an Oval Office address on Wednesday night that he would be “suspending all travel from Europe” as of midnight on Friday. The White House later clarified that Trump’s comments did not refer to U.S. residents or permanent citizens and only "suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States."
Sen. Tom Cotton closes Hill office, calls outbreak the 'Wuhan virus'
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has temporarily closed his office in Washington, D.C., to protect the health of his staff, who will continue to work from home, his office announced Thursday.
Cotton has been calling the coronavirus the "Wuhan virus," referring to the Chinese city that initially became the epicenter of the outbreak — a term that critics have called racist and say has contributed to anti-Asian bias. Cotton has been on TV in recent weeks suggesting without evidence that the virus came from a secret Chinese lab in Wuhan.
"Since I first heard reports of an unknown virus spreading in central China in early January, I have endeavored to protect you and your family from this menace," Cotton said in the news release announcing his office's closure. Cotton referred to news that a staff member in another Senate office had tested positive for the virus in announcing his plans.
Sen. Maria Cantwell's office announced Wednesday that the Washington Democrat would temporarily close her Capitol Hill office for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus, saying staff would work remotely.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also said Thursday that he was closing his Senate office in response to another senator's aide becoming infected — an apparent reference to Cantwell's staffer. Cruz had self-quarantined at his home in Texas because of contact with an infected person; his office said that he was ending his self-quarantine Thursday.
International exchange programs paused, State Department says
The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will temporarily pause all of its programs that involve travel to and from countries with heightened travel advisories, the State Department said in a statement Thursday.
As a result, the Fulbright Program and the International Visitor Leadership Program, which "cultivates lasting relationships" between "emerging foreign leaders" and their American counterparts, will likely be affected.
The ECA has already evacuated or offered voluntary departure for U.S. citizen exchange participants from countries where there are elevated warning levels, like in China, Italy, and South Korea.