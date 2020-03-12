Investors are preparing for another wild day on Wall Street after the Dow Jones plunged by 2,000 points Thursday morning following President Donald Trump's latest attempt to allay economic fears over the coronavirus provided little assurance.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive.
'Fast & Furious 9' delayed a year
The release of the ninth installment in the popular "Fast & Furious" movie franchise has been pushed back about a year amid the outbreak, Universal Pictures announced Thursday.
"F9" will now debut on April 2, 2021, instead of May 22, 2020, the studio said in a news release. (Universal Pictures, like NBC News, is a unit of the Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.)
What laws let U.S. officials ban travel and large gatherings?
Laws such as those that give the president, governors and mayors authority to impose travel restrictions and quarantines and to ban large public gatherings as a way to slow the transmission of disease are common worldwide. They're also some of the oldest on the books, stemming from the experiences of past pandemics, especially the plague in the mid-1300s and the 1918 Spanish flu.
President Donald Trump imposed the European travel ban by invoking his general authority to restrict immigration. Federal law says he can suspend the entry of any noncitizens "whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States." This is the same provision Trump has invoked, with varying degrees of success, to limit travel from mostly Muslim countries and to restrict immigration at the southern border.
Separately, federal public health laws give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the power to detain and examine anyone arriving in the U.S. suspected of carrying a communicable disease. All states and the District of Columbia have laws, as part of their general police powers, authorizing quarantine, which is a restriction on people who may have been exposed to see if they become sick, and isolation, which is intended to stop people known to be sick from spreading a disease.
As far as banning large public gatherings, states give governors and mayors broad authority to act in emergencies.
“It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” says Trump as markets dive
“It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” President Donald Trump said Thursday, after Wall Street took another beating.
Trading on the New York Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday, as concerns mount about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the U.S. government's response to the pandemic.
The S&P 500 fell briefly into bear market territory Thursday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by more than 2,200 points, or 9 percent, and the Nasdaq index fell by 8 percent.
Italy deepens lockdown as coronavirus spreads
Italy under lockdown as coronavirus death toll jumps dramaticallyMarch 12, 202001:38
MILAN — Normally packed tourist sites, shops and restaurants stood deserted across Italy on Thursday, a day after authorities drastically tightened a nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Milan, the country’s financial capital, was a ghost town as residents woke up to an order to close all shops except supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies. In a city center normally bustling with shoppers, a handful of people mingled at a street market that had just one stand open.
In the university area of the city, almost all shops were closed and people, most wearing masks, lined up to get into a drug store. Inside, pharmacist Andrea De Leo, 26, said they were running out of masks but were expecting a new delivery at the end of the week. Despite the most severe restrictions since World War II, De Leo said that the city would persevere.
“We are getting used to this,” he said. “We will resist.”
GOP senator McSally urges cancellation of congressional break
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who’s up for re-election in November, said Thursday that congressional leaders should cancel recess until the House and Senate address the outbreak.
“Americans all over the country are looking to us to lead on mitigating the impact of this virus,” McSally said in a statement. “It is totally unacceptable for us to leave Washington, D.C., and recess without further acting to support our constituents.”
The House and Senate are on recess next week and there’s no guarantee Congress will pass an aid package before leaving for the break, although the House was scheduled to vote on a sweeping aid package Thursday.
Pelosi calls travel ban 'strange,' questions why the U.K. is excluded
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Anthony Fauci called her the night earlier to brief her on the travel ban that was announced by President Donald Trump in his Oval Office address.
Pelosi said that Fauci said it was a "scientific medical decision."
"It’s just strange because they’re saying it’s easy to travel among these countries but they’re separate from the U.K. Well you can just get on the Chunnel and you’ll be in the U.K.," she said.
Two more people die in the U.K.
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the U.K., Britain's Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.
A total of eight people have now died in the country from the respiratory illness and 590 people from the 29,764 tested, have been found to be carrying the disease.
Italians distancing themselves at supermarkets
People waited a safe distance apart from one another on Thursday as they lined up in a supermarket in the Italian city of Florence as the nationwide lockdown continued.
"There are very few people outside, and all walking," Francesco Corti, 49, told NBC News by phone Thursday, adding that people were "respecting" the distance between one another to try to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which killed 200 people in Italy on Wednesday alone.
"It’s pretty funny because you know the Italians love to stay very close to each other. It’s not happening these days," he said, adding that most people were remaining calm and trying to follow the government's advice.
He also said he had not seen panic-buying at the supermarket.