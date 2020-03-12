Investors are preparing for another wild day on Wall Street after the Dow Jones plunged by 2,000 points Thursday morning following President Donald Trump's latest attempt to allay economic fears over the coronavirus provided little assurance.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive.
McConnell says Senate will cancel recess
Coronavirus could 'wreak havoc' on U.S. jails, experts warn
An outbreak of coronavirus inside the walls of a U.S. prison or jail is now a question of when, not if, according to health experts. And interviews with several jail staffers, prisoner advocates and former correctional medical personnel revealed deep concerns over the potential for the illness to wreak havoc behind bars.
The U.S. has roughly 5,000 adult detention facilities — a mix of jails, which house inmates awaiting trial or serving short sentences, and prisons, where people convicted of serious crimes go to serve time. No cases have yet been reported in any of the facilities.
But the environments, with inmates packed together in often grimy spaces with limited ventilation, provide a prime breeding ground for the spread of infectious diseases, experts say.
Library of Congress to be closed to the public
All Library of Congress buildings and facilities will be closed to the public beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday until April 1 to reduce the risk of coronavirus as the disease continues spreading across the U.S., the library said in a statement Thursday.
Employees, authorized visitors and credentialed Capitol Hill staff will continue to have access to the facilities, the library said.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott plans to self-quarantine
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., plans to self-quarantine after coming into potential contact with a member of Brazilian President Bolsonaro's delegation in Miami, the lawmaker said in a statement."
"While I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference," Scott said.
"After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine," Scott added. "However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time."
Prayers in Gaza City
Greece reports its first coronavirus related death
Greece reported its first fatality from a coronavirus infection Thursday as it extended a closure of schools to include cinemas, theatres and nightclubs to help prevent a spread of the disease.
The 66-year-old man had returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt at the end of February. He had been in hospital for little over a week and had underlying health issues, the country's health ministry said.
There were 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece on Thursday, with 18 new infections added in the past 24 hours. Most of those affected had mild symptoms, Sotiris Tsiodras, the health ministry coordinator, said.
The closure of gyms, cinemas, nightclubs and theatres would apply for a period of two weeks, and followed a decision in the week by authorities to shut schools across the country.
New Hampshire courts cancel all criminal, civil jury trials
New Hampshire Superior Courts will cancel all criminal and civil jury trials for the next 30 days starting on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Justice Tina Nadeau said in a statement Thursday.
Those called for jury duty service were told not to appear to the courthouse between March 13 and April 13, and those who had a report date on April 14 or later were encouraged to check the court's website for updates before appearing.
The court left open the opportunity to extend the 30-day period "on an ongoing basis." Plaintiff and defendants were told that if their cases were scheduled between those two dates they would be given notice of a new trial date.
What we know about the MLB's plans for the baseball season
Imagine if Pete Alonso smacks a home run in front of 41,922 empty Citi Field seats March 26 when the Mets are scheduled to open the regular season at home against the defending World Series champion Nationals.
One major league executive was asked about that exact scenario Wednesday, and said that all the buzz at spring training sites in Florida and Arizona this week has been team owners, executives and players contemplating — and preparing for — a brave new sports world in the time of the coronavirus.
NYC's Metropolitan Museum reportedly to close
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the most iconic museums in New York City, plans to temporarily close its three locations across the city starting on Friday, according to The New York Times.
“The Met’s priority is to protect and support our staff, volunteers, and visitors,” Daniel Weiss, the Met’s president and chief executive, said in a statement to The Times.
1st coronavirus death in Georgia
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the state's first death from the coronavirus.
The patient, a 67-year-old man, had been hospitalized after testing positive for the illness Saturday. Public health officials said the man also had underlying health conditions.
In all, 39 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
PGA Tour continues play — but without fans
The Professional Golf Association announced Thursday that the PGA Tour would continue holding tournaments but would close them to fans.
PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said the change will go into effect Friday on the second day of The Players Championship.
Fans are still allowed to attend tournament play on Thursday, the first day of the Players Championship. Any fans who were scheduled to attend Thursday but now feel uncomfortable will be able to get a refund.
Monahan said he spoke with President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, where the Tour is headquartered. He said the situation was “incredibly fluid and dynamic.” The restriction will continue through the Valero Texas Open, which is scheduled to end on April 5.