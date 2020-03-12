Investors are preparing for another wild day on Wall Street after the Dow Jones plunged by 2,000 points Thursday morning following President Donald Trump's latest attempt to allay economic fears over the coronavirus provided little assurance.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive.
GOP lawmakers continue to use 'Wuhan virus' or 'Chinese coronavirus'
Republican lawmakers have persisted in using "Wuhan virus" or "Chinese coronavirus," despite remarks by Democrats and the director of the CDC that such phrases are inaccurate and even racist.
The racist rhetoric around the virus could potentially be a tactic in distracting from Trump’s handling of the situation, Rep. Grace Peng said.
‘It is a failing. Let’s admit it,' Fauci says of coronavirus testing capacity
America has failed to meet the capacity for coronavirus testing that it needs, a top public health official publicly acknowledged Thursday.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a House hearing about coronavirus test kits in the United States, which were initially dogged by technical glitches. “That is a failing. Let’s admit it.”
Supreme Court closing to the public
Statement from the court:
"Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Supreme Court Building will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2020, until further notice. The Building will remain open for official business, and case filing deadlines are not extended."
Broadway theaters canceling performances through April 12
Third person at CBS tests positive
A third person at CBS News has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed to NBC News.
CBS News President Susan Zirinsky shared the news in an early morning call with staff on Thursday.
The company confirmed on March 11 that two staff members had tested positive for the virus, and advised staff to work from home while offices were "cleaned and disinfected."
The ViacomCBS-owned company also shifted production of its morning program, "CBS This Morning" to Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Gov. Cuomo bans gatherings of more than 500 people in New York state
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state would ban all gatherings of 500 or more people.
The announcement could massively affect concerts, sporting events and more scheduled in New York City and throughout the state and could carry major financial consequences.
The order comes after the Washington governor, Jay Inslee, banned events of more than 250 people across three counties in his state.
Sticking points in aid bill talks: paid sick leave and abortion
Two issues are emerging as sticking points in negotiations between the White House and Speaker Pelosi on the Coronavirus aid bill.
The first and seemingly the bigger sticking point is paid sick leave, according to three sources familiar with the negotiations. Republicans are worried it creates new requirements for businesses that will last beyond Coronavirus.
The other is abortion, according to five sources familiar with the contours of the negotiation.
Why abortion? Well distrustful negotiators look for ways to advance their own priorities in must-pass legislation or prevent the other side from doing the same.
In this case: The White House believes provisions in the Pelosi bill that pertain to the Violence Against Women Act could open the door to federal funds for abortion. In response, the White House wants to add Hyde Amendment language to the bill — restricting the use of federal funds for abortion. Speaker Pelosi has long been an opponent of the amendment.
World Bank orders staff in D.C. to work from home and suspends global work travel
The World Bank Group ordered staff in Washington, D.C. to work from home and suspended global work travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an email from its managing director of operations sent midday Wednesday.
The email, obtained by NBC News, advised all staff in Washington, D.C. to adopt home-based working starting Friday until further notice and mandated it for any employee age 65 or older or with chronic medical conditions. The bank also shut down its on-site childcare. Staff on "mission travel" were asked to return to their base location as soon as possible.
White House discussing having some staffers work from home
The White House has started preparing for some staffers to work remotely and senior administration officials are weighing further guidelines amid growing coronavirus concerns in Washington, according to administration officials.
The Office of Management and Budget is discussing the possibility of telling White House employees who aren’t required to be in the building to work from home, said an administration official. Another person compared the plans as akin to the way non-essential personnel work from home during a government shutdown.
No final decision on a coronavirus staffing policy has been made, the officials said.
The Trump campaign, for its part, has not started to enforce a teleworking policy, but is evaluating the possibility, said a campaign official. Most staff that would normally be on the road handling upcoming events are working out of the campaign’s Virginia headquarters making the office more crowded than usual.
White House: Trump and Pence not being tested for coronavirus
From White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham:
“The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation‘s visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend tested positive for COVID-19; confirmatory testing is pending. Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps. Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.
“As stated before, the White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service has been working closely with various agencies to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the First & Second Families, and all White House staff healthy.
“To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and will update everyone as we get more information.”