Investors are preparing for another wild day on Wall Street after the Dow Jones plunged by 2,000 points Thursday morning following President Donald Trump's latest attempt to allay economic fears over the coronavirus provided little assurance.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive.
Several drive-through testing sites open in U.S.
Several drive-through testing sites have opened in the U.S., including locations in Colorado, Washington, California, Utah and Indiana.
In Denver, patients with a doctor's order for the test can drive up, and a health care worker will collect a sample through the window. The sample collection takes 10 to 15 minutes, and patients will be informed of their results within 72 hours, the state's Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement. On Thursday, the Denver drive-through site reached capacity at 11 a.m. local time.
At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, patients must be screened over the phone before arriving for a test.
At Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California, patients with a doctor's order for a test will be given an appointment time to show up.
NCAA cancels March Madness
The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, known as March Madness, on Thursday in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The cancellation will also extend to all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
The move comes after most of the NCAA’s conferences suspended their individual tournaments, including its "power conferences," the Pac-12, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and SEC.
Team USA's Olympic baseball qualifying tournament postponed
A baseball tournament of six national teams, vying for a spot at this summer's Olympics, was postponed on Thursday over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Team USA had been set to compete against the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico starting on March 22 in Surprise, Arizona. The same qualifying tournament included Cuba, Venezuela, Canada and Columbia playing in Tempe.
"The tournament will be rescheduled and those dates will be announced at a later time," according to USA Baseball.
Disneyland closing on Friday through the end of the month
"We are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open," a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort said in a statement to NBC News.
"We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."
Lindsey Graham, who was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, plans to self-quarantine
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., plans to self-quarantine as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test, his office said in a statement.
“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend," Graham's office said. "He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive."
Dow falls 10 percent in worst day since 1987 crash
Wall Street recorded historic losses on Thursday as fears intensified over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic amid what some saw as an anemic response from the White House.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 10 percent, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both down 9 percent. It was the worst point drop ever for the Dow, and its worst performance since the "Black Monday" market crash in 1987.
Banks, travel, and energy sectors both notched up double-digit losses, after President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on entry into the U.S. for some foreign travelers.
“It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” Trump said Thursday.
Congress, Trump admin close to a deal on coronavirus relief bill
A deal on the coronavirus legislative package is close, a congressional source from each party and an administration official told NBC News on Thursday.
"We are close, not done yet, there could be hiccups along the way," the administration official said, adding that progress is being made on the two main sticking points: paid leave and the Hyde Amendment.
The official adds there is a cooperative spirit between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during these negotiations and that both sides are working as quickly as possible to get a deal done.
House leaders are still hopeful for a vote later Thursday on the legislation but nothing is done until a deal is reached. The administration official remained more skeptical that a vote would happen Thursday.
Major League Baseball to suspend spring training, delay regular season over coronavirus
Major League Baseball announced Thursday it will suspend spring training in response to the coronavirus outbreak and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
"Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. today announced that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic," the statement from MLB said.
"This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans."
The league says that all pre-season games will be cancelled as of 4 p.m. E.T. on Thursday. MLB will announce contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season at an "appropriate time" with the "hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible."
Major TV networks skip the red carpet, go virtual for 'upfront' presentations
NBC and CBS will skip the red carpet and go virtual for their annual "upfront" presentations, both companies announced Thursday.
The upfronts, where TV networks show future programming to advertisers in the hopes of securing billions of dollars, are usually star-studded events held at major venues in New York City.
“This year’s Upfront Presentation will ensure everyone’s safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, noting that the presentations would be televised and streamed instead.
CBS parent ViacomCBS said in a statement that it would make a video and share it with advertisers.
E.U. and U.K. cancel face-to-face talks on post-Brexit trade
European Union negotiators will not travel to London for a second round of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of video conferences,' the E.U. and U.k. negotiating teams said in a joint statement Thursday, adding that they were looking at "alternative ways" of keeping the talks alive, including video conferencing.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom rose 29 percent to 590 over the past 24 hours. Ten people have died in the UK since the outbreak.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson he said wants a comprehensive trade deal in place by the end of the year. Earlier Thursday, he warned that many more families are "going to lose loved ones before their time," as his government's chief scientific adviser warned that between 5,000 and 10,000 people were likely infected with COVID-19 in the U.K.