Investors are preparing for another wild day on Wall Street after the Dow Jones plunged by 2,000 points Thursday morning following President Donald Trump's latest attempt to allay economic fears over the coronavirus provided little assurance.
Trump announced Wednesday night that he would ban many foreign travelers from most of Europe over the next 30 days amid the growing outbreak, which has sickened more than 1,000 people and killed at least 33 in the United States.
Shortly after that, the NBA stunned fans by announcing that it would suspend the season beginning Thursday after at least one player for the Utah Jazz tested positive. Meanwhile, actor Tom Hanks posted on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive.
Congresswoman Katie Porter presses CDC director to confirm coronavirus testing will be free
Airlines, cruises, and hotel stocks take a pummeling after Trump's travel ban
The travel sector tumbled dramatically the day after the Trump administration ordered a 30-day travel ban on some foreign visitors to help curb the coronavirus outbreak.
United Airlines shares fell by about 20 percent, Delta Air Lines tumbled by about 15 percent, and American Airlines declined by more than 10 percent. The International Air Transport Association estimates the virus could lead to a $113 billion revenue loss across the global airline industry.
The cruise industry, which has been at the center of public attention on the virus since an outbreak on a Carnival cruise ship, continued to dovetail. Carnival Corporation, which said it is voluntarily pausing its Princess Cruise operations for the next two months, saw its shares fall by more than 31 percent. Royal Caribbean shares fell by roughly 32 percent and Norwegian Cruise Line fell by 35 percent.
With such a dramatic halt on travel, the hotel and hospitality stocks have plunged. Hilton Worldwide stock fell by more than 27 percent, Hyatt Hotels share price dropped roughly 15 percent and Marriott International declined by more than 6 percent.
New York City declares state of emergency
Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency for New York City. The move comes on the same day Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gathering of more than 500 in the state of New York.
New York City has 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.
NYPD says 'no plans' to shut down transit despite text messages
There are no plans to shut down transit or movement to and from New York City, according to a senior NYC law enforcement official.
A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio also emphasized that the text messages were not true.
Many people in the New York City area have reported receiving text messages on Thursday afternoon claiming that the city would be shut down in coming days.
Coronavirus calls for social distancing and an end to shaking hands. Here's what we're losing.
Keep your social distance, avoid crowded places — and above all, don’t shake hands! I understand the rationale for these directives from public health officials as we increase our efforts to fend off the spread of the coronavirus, but, oh, how I mourn what we are losing as a result.
It's so simple, you may not have noticed its impact. You extended your hand and reached for someone else’s to shake. But hidden in this simplest of nonverbal exchanges was an opportunity to make a lasting impression and experience human connection.
Now that opportunity is rapidly vanishing. It might be better to forgo handshakes than make ourselves more vulnerable during a pandemic, but we should be aware of what we are giving up and why it matters to our humanity.
Several drive-through testing sites open in U.S.
Several drive-through testing sites have opened in the U.S., including locations in Colorado, Washington, California, Utah and Indiana.
In Denver, patients with a doctor's order for the test can drive up, and a health care worker will collect a sample through the window. The sample collection takes 10 to 15 minutes, and patients will be informed of their results within 72 hours, the state's Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement. On Thursday, the Denver drive-through site reached capacity at 11 a.m. local time.
At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, patients must be screened over the phone before arriving for a test.
At Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California, patients with a doctor's order for a test will be given an appointment time to show up.
NCAA cancels March Madness
The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, known as March Madness, on Thursday in response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The cancellation will also extend to all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
The move comes after most of the NCAA’s conferences suspended their individual tournaments, including its "power conferences," the Pac-12, Big 10, ACC, Big 12 and SEC.
Team USA's Olympic baseball qualifying tournament postponed
A baseball tournament of six national teams, vying for a spot at this summer's Olympics, was postponed on Thursday over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Team USA had been set to compete against the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico starting on March 22 in Surprise, Arizona. The same qualifying tournament included Cuba, Venezuela, Canada and Columbia playing in Tempe.
"The tournament will be rescheduled and those dates will be announced at a later time," according to USA Baseball.
Disneyland closing on Friday through the end of the month
"We are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open," a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort said in a statement to NBC News.
"We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time."
Lindsey Graham, who was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, plans to self-quarantine
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., plans to self-quarantine as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test, his office said in a statement.
“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend," Graham's office said. "He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive."
Dow falls 10 percent in worst day since 1987 crash
Wall Street recorded historic losses on Thursday as fears intensified over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic amid what some saw as an anemic response from the White House.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 10 percent, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both down 9 percent. It was the worst point drop ever for the Dow, and its worst performance since the "Black Monday" market crash in 1987.
Banks, travel, and energy sectors both notched up double-digit losses, after President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on entry into the U.S. for some foreign travelers.
“It’s going to all bounce back and it’s going to bounce back very big,” Trump said Thursday.