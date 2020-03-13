The United States on Thursday surpassed 1,600 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41. Kansas reported its first death Thursday.
Wall Street recorded historic losses as fears intensified over the economic fallout from the pandemic, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 10 percent, and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both down by 9 percent.
It was the worst point drop ever for the Dow and its worst performance since the market crash in 1987.
Disruptions in the sports world continued, with March Madness canceled, the suspension of MLB's spring training and a pause on the National Hockey League season.
Health and government officials continue to call for the end of large gatherings, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspended public gatherings worldwide, the Smithsonian announced it will close indefinitely all museums in Washington, D.C. and New York City and Broadway theaters canceled performances through April 12.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Roundup of coronavirus coverage
Why wearing a face mask is encouraged in Asia, but shunned in the U.S. [Time]
For seniors, the college season's sudden end is a uniquely brutal heartbreak [Sports Illustrated]
'It's corona time': TikTok helps teens cope with the coronavirus pandemic [The Guardian]
The tickets home were $5,000. They paid it. [The New York Times]
American Airlines to reduce, suspend some flights
American Airlines will reduce international capacity this summer in response to customer demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said Thursday. It is also suspending some flights from some U.S. airports to Europe.
The changes will reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34 percent, the airline said.
The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said Wednesday that travel would be restricted from most of Europe for 30 days, although there are exceptions.
The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to give people a chance to return home. But flights between Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia, and Raleigh/Durham, also in North Carolina, to some European destinations would be suspended.
PGA cancels Players Championship
Alaska identifies first case
Officials in Alaska have identified the state’s first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 and said that the person is a foreign national “transiting through” the state.
“It was just a matter of time” before Alaska saw its first case, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference.
The positive test will be sent to the CDC for confirmation. The person knew about coronavirus and had been self-monitoring, and as soon as he developed symptoms he notified officials, Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer of Alaska, said. He self-isolated the entire time.
Tom Hanks offers update from isolation: Taking it one day at a time
A top health official says U.S. coronavirus testing is 'failing'March 12, 202001:38
Wife of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19, the official said in a statement Thursday night.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is in isolation with mild symptoms but is feeling well, the statement said.
The prime minister will remain in isolation for 14 days. He will not be tested because he is not showing symptoms, according to the statement.
Trudeau plans to address Canadians Friday.
Coronavirus: Airlines cancel more flights after Trump’s Europe travel banMarch 12, 202002:28
Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris to close
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of the month, and Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures through the same time period over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The resorts will be closed starting Monday. The suspension of cruise departures will take place Saturday.
"The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period," a company spokesperson said. The hotels and retail and dining complexes will remain open. The Walt Disney Company is also asking employees at its U.S. properties who able to work from home to do so.
The move comes after previous announcements that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure would close beginning Saturday morning.