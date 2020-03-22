The number of global coronavirus cases surged past 300,000 on Sunday, with more than 13,000 deaths worldwide, according to John Hopkins University, which reported that China, Italy and the U.S. had the most people diagnosed with the respiratory illness.
The news came as the number of Americans under virtual lockdown grew to over 80 million on Saturday when New Jersey joined the list of states issuing a stay-at-home order or other sweeping mandates to fight the spread of the disease.
“We must flatten the curve and ensure residents are practicing social distancing," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, although he insisted that life in the Garden State "does not have to come to a complete standstill."
Elsewhere, China ended a three-day streak of reporting no new coronavirus cases after 46 people tested positive positive for COVID-19. On the same day, China's National Health Commission also reported six new deaths. Five of the deaths occurred in Wuhan in Hubei province, where the outbreak originated late last year.
School closures skyrocket, nearly 54 million students sent home
WASHINGTON — Beyond the health effects and the impact on the economy, the coronavirus has created a long tail of impacts in the United States and the world, and one of the biggest impacts has come in education. The number of K-12 school closures has skyrocketed in the last few weeks with a great deal of uncertainty about when the virus may be tamed and when normal school days will resume.
The affected areas range from classroom instruction to meals for lower-income children and they are spread far and wide around the country.
As of Friday evening, 45 states and Washington D.C. had closed schools for at least several weeks. The state of Kansas went further and closed schools for the rest of the academic year. The last day of school there was slated for May 15. And these closures have come remarkably fast, the first state to close its schools was Ohio, only 10 days ago.
Currently, there are five states that have not closed all schools: Idaho, Iowa, Maine Nebraska and Wyoming – and even in those states, the majority of schools are shuttered.
Nearly a billion people now confined to their homes
Richard Engel reports on the latest about the coronavirus pandemic, including an AFP report that estimates nearly a billion people are now on lockdown in their homes.
Photo: The scene in New Delhi
Grandson, grandfather meet for first time through glass due to coronavirus concerns
It was an unusual meeting for three generations of one family in Ireland amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A photo posted on Twitter showed baby Faolán, held by his father Micheal Gallachoir, meeting his granddad for the first time through the glass of a window to observe social distancing rules.
Faolán was born on March 14. His mother, Emma, went into labor on Friday morning, which was the first day of a semi-lockdown in Ireland, Gallachoir told NBC News.
The family was told by the hospital to not come into contact with anyone and not have any visitors to avoid spreading the virus. The grandfather arrived on Saturday to see his first grandchild, but could only meet him through the window. z
Ireland has confirmed 785 coronavirus cases and three deaths so far.
38 people test positive for coronavirus in New York City jails
At least 38 people tested positive for coronavirus in New York City's jails, according to the Associated Press.
“It is likely these people have been in hundreds of housing areas and common areas over recent weeks and have been in close contact with many other people in custody and staff,” Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman said in a letter seen by AP.
Sherman warned cases could soon skyrocket for this reason.
Many of the cases are at the Riker's Island Jail and nearby facilities, according to AP. Among the 38 who tested positive, 21 of them are in custody, 12 are Department of Correction employees and five are Correctional Health Services employees.
Dozens of people are currently being monitored in the prison's quarantine units, Sherman said.
The news comes as New York City alone had 6,211 cases as of Saturday, and the state is seeing a 15 percent hospitalization rate among coronavirus cases.
NYC Mayor: If Trump doesn't act, 'people will die who could have lived otherwise'
Mayor Bill de Blasio: If 'the president doesn't act, people will die'March 22, 202001:59
WASHINGTON — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sharply criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic Sunday, arguing that the federal government has not done enough to ramp up production of life-saving medical supplies like masks and ventilators and asking the president to deploy the military across the country to help with the public-health crisis.
“The president of the United States is from New York City and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown and I don’t get it. I don’t get it. Right now, I have asked repeatedly for the military to be mobilized, for the Defense Production Act to be used to its fullest to get us things like ventilators, so people can live who would die otherwise,” de Blasio said Sunday on a special edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Spain reports 394 new coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,720
Spain has reported 394 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 1,720, country's health officials said Sunday.
Spain has so far confirmed 28,572 coronavirus cases, of which 1,785 require intensive care.
The country is grappling with Europe’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak after Italy.
Italian doctor at epicenter of outbreak warns the world to act now
Inside hard-hit Italian hospital as coronavirus death toll surgesMarch 21, 202002:12
An Italian doctor treating patients at the center of the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe has issued a stark warning to other countries yet hit by the full force of the pandemic: lock down.
“We know what happens," Dr. Emanuela Catenacci told British broadcaster Sky News as she took a break from treating patients in an intensive care ward in the Cremona Hospital in Lombardy. "Don’t think it is happening here and it can’t happen everywhere else … because it will."
The death toll in Italy jumped by 793 to 4,825 on Saturday, by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago in this country.
Last week, the number of those killed in Italy's outbreak surpassed those who died in China, where the disease first emerged late last year.
Pope Francis to hold special service to pray for end of coronavirus pandemic
Pope Francis will host a special service to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic later this week.
The pope announced the service during Sunday mass saying that as "humanity trembles with the threat of the pandemic," he will preside over a prayer at St Peter's Square in Vatican City in the evening of Friday, March 27, inviting Catholics from around the world to join him spiritually.
"Let’s make our closeness be felt by the loneliest and most experienced people," the pope said. "Our closeness to doctors, health workers, nurses and volunteers. Our closeness to the authorities who must take tough measures, but for our own good. Our closeness to the policemen, to the soldiers who always try to maintain order on the road, so that the things the government asks to do, for the good of all of us, are accomplished."
The prayer will be broadcast live, the Holy See Press Office later said.
Italy, hit hardest by the coronavirus epidemic in Europe, reached the highest daily death toll record on Saturday, with 793 deaths in 24 hours.
Iran's Supreme Leader says country rejected U.S. offer of help
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has refused America’s offer of assistance to tackle the virus and described the U.S. as his country’s “most sinister” enemy.
In a speech aired live on Iranian state TV, Khamenei said the United States has been accused of producing the virus and the assistance being offered may in fact make it “long-lasting."
Khamenei made his comments after he canceled his regular Persian New Year speech at the Imam Reza Shrine in the city of Mashhad in line with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Confirmed cases in Iran have reached 21,638 with a death toll of 1,685.
Australian government to consider draconian measures on social distancing
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus.
After thousands of people flocked to Australia’s beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn spell in defiance of government orders, Morrison said proposals would be considered Sunday.
Most of Sydney’s main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday.
Australia has recorded 873 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths so far.