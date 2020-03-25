BREAKING: Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, tests positive for coronavirus

LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates: Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus plan as U.S. cases climb

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad
Migrant workers and their families board a truck in Ahmedabad, India, to return to their villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday. Amit Dave / Reuters

With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.

The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.

President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.

Live Blog

Amin Hossein Khodadadi

17m ago / 10:46 AM UTC

Iran records more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Iran’s health ministry reported 2,026 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 27,000. 

The total number of deaths has also gone up by 143 in the last 24 hours to 2,077, the ministry added. 

Iran has been one of the global hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic, where the virus has sickened and killed several members of the country's political elite.

NBC News

51m ago / 10:12 AM UTC

Richard Engel daily report: A third of the world is now under lockdown

Vivi Wu and Eric Baculinao

48m ago / 10:14 AM UTC

The Great Wall of China partially reopens: state media

The Great Wall of China partially reopened Tuesday after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported. 

China's television network CCTV said the famous Badaling section will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time, with a daily cap on visitors. Other sections of the wall remain closed, and security guards will remind visitors to distance from each other.

Visitors will also have their temperatures taken upon entry, CCTV said. 

A tourist wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall after it was re-opened on Tuesday.Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Meanwhile, mainland China registered 47 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, all imported— down from 78 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Yuliya Talmazan

2h ago / 9:22 AM UTC

U.S. could be next 'virus epicenter': WHO

The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with cases there growing quickly, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. 

“We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The U.S. has so far recorded 54,810 coronavirus cases, including 781 deaths. 

Isobel van Hagen

2h ago / 9:20 AM UTC

Britain seeking 250,000 volunteers to help coronavirus response

Britain is “rallying the troops” for the war on coronavirus and seeking 250,000 volunteers to help out in its response to the epidemic as the number of deaths reached 422 Tuesday. 

Health secretary Matt Hancock said the National Health Service is looking for people in good health to help with shopping and medicine delivery for approximately 1.5 million who are “shielding” and are recommended to stay at home for 12 weeks due to serious underlying health conditions.

The volunteers will also be asked to help drive patients to and from hospital appointments, and to call people isolating at home to check up on them.

The U.K. went into full lockdown for at least three weeks Monday, announcing tougher restrictions.

Abigail Williams

2h ago / 8:58 AM UTC

9,000 Americans returned home amid coronavirus pandemic

U.S. citizens and residents board a bus before getting on a plane back to the United States on Monday after Peru imposed a travel ban to stop the spread of coronavirus. Sebastian Castaneda / Reuters

More than 9,000 Americans from 28 countries have returned to the United States as more countries impose travel bans and close their borders amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday.

The U.S. is "rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," working to bring home citizens from every corner of the globe, a department spokesperson said in a statement, adding that thousands more Americans will be brought home in the coming days. 

The department has never undertaken an evacuation operation of such geographic breadth, scale, and complexity, the statement said. 

Evacuations have included more than 800 people from Wuhan in China, where the outbreak is believed to have originated, earlier this year and about 1,000 Americans from Morocco earlier this month. 

Reuters

2h ago / 8:46 AM UTC

Coronavirus cases climb in South Africa

A customer pushes two shopping carts filled with food while shopping in Pretoria East, South Africa on Tuesday. Phill Makagoe / AFP - Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has jumped to 709 from 554, the country's health minister Zweli Mkhize told a local news channel on Wednesday.

South Africa now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, and public health experts are worried that the virus could overwhelm the healthcare system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown that will begin Thursday.

Ramaphosa also introduced some of the toughest measures on the continent, including deploying the army in the streets, closing mining operations and confining recently arrived tourists. 

NBC News

3h ago / 8:01 AM UTC

Weddings delayed due to coronavirus

March 25, 202001:44

Ahiza García-Hodges

3h ago / 8:00 AM UTC

Companies seek epidemic insurance as coronavirus affects events

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed Tuesday, making the games the biggest global event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the disease continues to spread, many companies and organizations have had to cancel or postpone major events around the world. That has led to increased interest in epidemic insurance.

"We definitely do see rising demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak," said Axel Rakette, a spokesperson for insurer Munich Re. "But it's not a common product — yet."

Events typically are protected by insurance policies in the event of cancellations. But most standard policies don't cover cancellations caused by communicable diseases and outbreaks. Insurers offer restricted coverage for epidemics or pandemics as a buy-back, which means a higher premium, so most companies don't opt to purchase it.

Read the full story here.

5h ago / 6:27 AM UTC

How countries around the world are working to flatten the curve

March 24, 202002:54

Lauren Egan

4h ago / 6:34 AM UTC

Senate agrees to $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

McConnell, Schumer announce deal reached in coronavirus relief bill

March 25, 202008:14

March 25, 202008:14

WASHINGTON — The White House and Senate leaders reached an agreement early Wednesday on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill aimed at alleviating the economic impact of the outbreak.

“At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. "In effect, this is a war-time investment."

Although the full text of the bill is not yet known, lawmakers indicated on Tuesday that the Republican’s initial proposal for direct cash payments would be included.

Read the full story here. 

NBC News