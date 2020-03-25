LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates: Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus plan as U.S. cases climb

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad
Migrant workers and their families board a truck in Ahmedabad, India, to return to their villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday. Amit Dave / Reuters

With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.

The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.

President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.

And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Live Blog

21m ago / 12:13 PM UTC

Coronavirus confessions: share your anonymous stories

In time of social distancing, self-isolation and quarantining, NBC News would like to hear from our readers about their experience with COVID-19. 

Our readers can submit their own stories about childcare, family, dating, work and more during the pandemic. 

39m ago / 11:55 AM UTC

How long can virus live on surface of a package?

March 25, 202001:37

Hernan Muñoz Ratto

43m ago / 11:51 AM UTC

Spain's death toll surpasses China

Spain has surpassed China in nationwide deaths from coronavirus and is now second only to Italy, according to numbers released by the government on Wednesday. 

The country's health officials reported 738 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,434.

The outbreak began in China, which on Wednesday reported a total of 3,281 deaths. Italy, Europe's hardest-hit country and the pandemic's current epicenter, has reported 6,820. 

54m ago / 11:40 AM UTC

New York ER doctor reports from front lines of coronavirus crisis: ‘It does not spare anyone’

March 25, 202005:17

Ben Kesslen

57m ago / 11:37 AM UTC

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns says his mom is in a coma because of coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns says his mom is in a medically-induced coma because of coronavirus.

The NBA star announced on social media his mom has been suffering from a high fever, a cough and was having trouble breathing. She was put on a ventilator before being placed in a coma.

Towns encouraged his fans to take the outbreak seriously and said he made the video so "people understand the severity" of the outbreak.

"This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself, practice social distancing, please don't be in places with a lot of people," he said.

"We're gonna keep fighting," Towns said. "We are gonna beat it, we are gonna win. I hope my story helps."

Sarah Fitzpatrick, Cynthia McFadden, Jake Whitman and Kevin Monahan

1h ago / 11:24 AM UTC

U.S. hospitals brace for unprecedented shortage of nurses

As hospitals around the United States prepare for a surge of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients, they are trying to fill thousands of "crisis" nursing jobs, particularly intensive care unit and emergency room positions.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, several U.S. states were experiencing nursing shortages, and without a dramatic increase in staffing, hospital administrators and advocates fear the health care system will not be able to handle the demand.

“The American Nurses Association is concerned about the pending shortage of nurses to care for COVID-19 patients," said Ernest Grant, the group's present, in a statement to NBC News. "It is critical that healthcare facilities and the federal government do all they can to protect this essential workforce.”

Read the full story here. 

41m ago / 11:53 AM UTC

Jackson Browne says he tested positive

Singer Jackson Browne performs in Anaheim, California on Jan. 27, 2018. Jesse Grant / Getty Images file

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old singer, whose hits include "The Pretender" and "Doctor My Eyes," told Rolling Stone that he got tested after he began feeling ill recently. He said he believes he might have gotten infected during a recent trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit, which was held March 12. 

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said his symptoms are mild, and he is self-quarantining at home. He urged younger people to take part in the global response to stop the spread of the virus. "That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Reuters

1h ago / 11:04 AM UTC

British parliament set to close for at least four weeks on Wednesday

A woman walks opposite the Houses of Parliament, by the River Thames, on Wednesday as the spread of coronavirus continues.Hannah Mckay / Reuters

Britain’s parliament is set to close and suspend sitting for at least four weeks starting Wednesday as part of the government’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Parliament was due to close for a three-week Easter break on March 31, but a motion on Wednesday has proposed that the closure begins a week earlier as fears grow that politicians and staff are being put at risk by continuing to work.

The iconic Palace of Westminster, sitting along the River Thames in central London, had already closed to visitors and reduced the number of lawmakers present with those inside spacing out along benches in accordance with social distancing rules.

Alexander Smith

24m ago / 12:10 PM UTC

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

March 25, 202002:00

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, his royal household said Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales, 71, who is first in line to the British throne, is experiencing mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health," Clarence House said in a statement.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement added. 

Charles, the eldest son of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, is now self-isolating and working from home at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus. 

Read the full story here.  

Amin Hossein Khodadadi

2h ago / 10:46 AM UTC

Iran records more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Iran’s health ministry reported 2,026 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 27,000. 

The total number of deaths has also gone up by 143 in the last 24 hours to 2,077, the ministry added. 

Iran has been one of the global hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic, where the virus has sickened and killed several members of the country's political elite.

NBC News

2h ago / 10:12 AM UTC

Richard Engel daily report: A third of the world is now under lockdown

NBC News