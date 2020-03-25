With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.
And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.
CORRECTION (May 25, 2020, 12: 45 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the headline on this article misstated the status of the federal stimulus plan. The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal, but the Senate has not yet passed the stimulus plan.
NYU seeks to graduate medical students early in fight against pandemic
New York University said it will allow its medical students to graduate early so the newly established doctors can help in the battle against the coronavirus.
The private university said that the move is "in response to Governor Cuomo’s directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly," according to NBC New York. Only students who receive the approval of the state's Department of Education and other regulatory bodies will be allowed to finish early, the outlet reported.
Photo: Makeshift morgue set up outside NYC hospital
Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulchre closed over coronavirus
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, considered one of the holiest sites in Christianity, has temporarily closed as part of a measure introduced by the government to shut down all places of worship for a week starting Wednesday, according to church officials.
Though it is not yet clear whether the closing of the church will extend beyond a week, the timing of the closing is significant as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is identified by Christians as the site of the crucifixion and tomb of Jesus. The church has long been the center of Christian pilgrimages, especially during the Easter season.
Church leaders on Saturday urged attendees to maintain physical distance from one another and instructed them not to enter the church in groups of more than 10 people to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to Reuters.
Maryland governor asks Trump for presidential disaster declaration
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news conference on Wednesday that he has asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration for his state.
"This disaster declaration will be another important step in our aggressive and coordinate response to COVID-19," said Hogan, a Republican.
The request comes as Hogan confirmed 423 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, with 74 additional positive cases coming in the last 24 hours. The governor also said that a man in his sixties who died on Tuesday is the fourth coronavirus-related death in the state.
New York governor estimates apex of hospital need still 21 days away
New York state has not reached the apex of coronavirus hospitalizations, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo warning Wednesday that it might not come for another 21 days, around mid-April.
That has left the state scrambling to secure enough beds and equipment, including ventilators, Cuomo said. "We're still on the way up the mountain," he said during his daily news briefing in the state capital of Albany.
But, the governor added, social distancing and isolation efforts in New York City seem to be having a positive effect as data shows hospitalization rates this week may be moving at a slower pace day over day.
The governor also said:
- The state's "single greatest challenge" is procuring 30,000 ventilators. The state has 4,000 ventilators in the existing hospital system, and it has so far purchased 7,000 others. The federal government has sent 4,000.
- The state has about 3,000 intensive care unit beds with ventilator capabilities, when it needs 40,000. A total of 140,000 hospital beds may be needed.
- The state has 30,811 total cases of the coronavirus with 5,146 of them new. Of those, 17,856 of the total cases are in New York City with 2,952 of them new.
- New York City will begin piloting the closing of streets to car traffic so that there is more room for pedestrians. Cuomo added that people are being asked to employ social distancing at playgrounds and parks on a voluntary basis, but if people are caught gathering, those places will be closed.
British neighbors sing 'Happy Birthday' to quarantined child
Neighbors on a British street hung out of windows and stood in gardens to sing "Happy Birthday" in unison to Sophia Thomas as she celebrated turning 8 in quarantine on Wednesday.
The display of community affection in Southampton, southern England, for the child spending her birthday indoors as part of Britain's ongoing lockdown response to the coronavirus was captured and shared online by her father, Rob Thomas, and has now been widely shared online, he said.
"Sophia is blown away, absolutely blown away by it. ... It's all going a bit crazy," he told NBC News.
Sophia's parents put out a request on a neighborhood WhatsApp group for cards and virtual messages to cheer up their daughter and were taken aback when the neighborhood agreed to the sing-a-long.
New York City crime rates plummet, according to police stats
New Yorkers are staying put and committing less crimes, according to new NYPD statistics. Overall, crime in the city had been on a sharp rise in 2020 compared to last year, but the past week has seen a crash in the number of incidents.
Citywide crime is down almost 17 percent compared to the same week last year, with dramatic drops in violent crime. Shootings are down 23.5 percent, rapes down 69 percent and assaults down 9 percent. Crime in the subway, which had grown significantly since the start of the year, was down 33 percent last week, compared to the year before.
Criminals are still stealing cars, though. Car thefts were up 52 percent compared to the same week last year.
Astronauts give tips on how to handle isolation
As many people around the globe are adapting and learning to live in confinement, those who have lived as remote as it gets have been offering tips. Astronauts like Scott Kelly, Peggy Whitson and Chris Hadfield have recently shared their advice for isolated living in the age of COVID-19.
Scott Kelly — who lived for nearly a year aboard the International Space Station — wrote in a New York Times opinion piece that he suggested following a schedule, getting a hobby and keeping a journal.
Peggy Whitson, who has spent more time in space than any other American, said that team purpose is crucial when coping with solitude on CBS This Morning. "COVID-19 gives us a higher purpose — much like being in space does — because we are saving lives by quarantining," she said.
Russia’s constitutional vote indefinitely postponed as coronavirus numbers rise
Russia's nationwide vote on constitutional amendments slated for April 22 was postponed Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged.
President Vladimir Putin said the vote has been put off "until a later date" without offering more specifics.
He also announced that next week will be a national paid holiday, with no one but essential personnel going to work.
"Believe me, the safest thing to do right now is to be at home," Putin added.
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia surged to 658 on Wednesday, government officials said.