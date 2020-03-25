With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.
And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.
CORRECTION (May 25, 2020, 12: 45 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the headline on this article misstated the status of the federal stimulus plan. The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal, but the Senate has not yet passed the stimulus plan.
San Francisco reports its first coronavirus death
San Francisco reported its first coronavirus death, after a man in his 40s passed away from the disease, officials said Tuesday.
“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community."
At least 178 San Franciscans had tested positive for coronavirus by Wednesday morning, according to the public health department.
World Health Organization cautions on reopening schools, businesses
Biden praises coronavirus bill agreement but calls for oversight
Biden: Senate coronavirus relief provides 'financial lifeline' for AmericansMarch 25, 202002:14
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he supports the $2 trillion coronavirus spending agreement reached by the White House and Senate leaders earlier in the day, but called for “meticulous” oversight of the bill if it is passed.
"We're going to need to make sure the money gets out quickly into people's pockets and to keep close watch on how corporations are using taxpayer funds,” the 2020 presidential candidate said on a virtual press briefing. He added that “this bill can keep workers on payrolls. That’s huge."
What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus bill? Here's how it could help you.
The White House and Senate leadership came to an agreement early Wednesday morning on a $2 trillion bill aimed at providing economic relief to workers and businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate is expected to release the final text of the third coronavirus spending bill and could vote on it later Wednesday, sending it to the House for consideration.
Here's what we know so far about what's expected to be in the bill and how it might help average Americans.
Louisiana pastor defies order against large gatherings, draws over 1,000 people to services
A Louisiana pastor is apparently defying the governor's order against gatherings of more than 50 people by hosting over 1,000 churchgoers at a service Sunday and bringing together hundreds at another service Tuesday, according to the pastor and local media.
The pastor, Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, said he does not believe his congregation is at risk of getting COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, according to CBS affiliate WAFB.
"It’s not a concern," Spell told the outlet. "The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says."
NYU seeks to graduate medical students early in fight against pandemic
New York University said it will allow its medical students to graduate early so the newly established doctors can help in the battle against the coronavirus.
The private university said that the move is "in response to Governor Cuomo’s directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly," according to NBC New York. Only students who receive the approval of the state's Department of Education and other regulatory bodies will be allowed to finish early, the outlet reported.
Photo: Makeshift morgue set up outside NYC hospital
'The Senate stepped up': McConnell praises deal on coronavirus reliefMarch 25, 202002:40
Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulchre closed over coronavirus
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, considered one of the holiest sites in Christianity, has temporarily closed as part of a measure introduced by the government to shut down all places of worship for a week starting Wednesday, according to church officials.
Though it is not yet clear whether the closing of the church will extend beyond a week, the timing of the closing is significant as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is identified by Christians as the site of the crucifixion and tomb of Jesus. The church has long been the center of Christian pilgrimages, especially during the Easter season.
Church leaders on Saturday urged attendees to maintain physical distance from one another and instructed them not to enter the church in groups of more than 10 people to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to Reuters.
Cuomo on Senate bill: 'It would be terrible for the state of New York'March 25, 202001:56
Maryland governor asks Trump for presidential disaster declaration
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news conference on Wednesday that he has asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration for his state.
"This disaster declaration will be another important step in our aggressive and coordinate response to COVID-19," said Hogan, a Republican.
The request comes as Hogan confirmed 423 cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, with 74 additional positive cases coming in the last 24 hours. The governor also said that a man in his sixties who died on Tuesday is the fourth coronavirus-related death in the state.