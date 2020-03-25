With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.
And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.
CORRECTION (March 25, 2020, 12:45 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the headline on this article misstated the status of the federal stimulus plan. The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal, but the Senate has not yet passed the stimulus plan.
What is a ventilator? The 'critical resource' that is currently in short supply
The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, with one piece of lifesaving medical equipment in particularly scarce supply: mechanical ventilators.
A ventilator helps patients who cannot properly breathe on their own by pumping air into their lungs through a tube that has been surgically inserted into their windpipes. Because COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, affects the respiratory system, the number of hospitalized patients in need of breathing assistance has exploded since the pandemic began.
Entire senior home in New Jersey, 94 people, presumed to have coronavirus
An entire New Jersey nursing home is presumed to be infected with coronavirus, forcing everyone from the facility to be evacuated on Wednesday, officials said.
At least 24 of 94 residents and patients of St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Newark, have tested positive for coronavirus and the other 70 clients are also believed to have the virus, authorities said.
The first positive came back on March 17 and at least one positive test has come back "everyday thereafter," said John Hagerty, a spokesman for the city of Woodbridge.
American Samoa’s coronavirus conundrum: No way to test
As the coronavirus was rapidly spreading across the continental United States last week, a person living thousands of miles away in American Samoa developed what appeared to be symptoms of the virus.
Health officials In the U.S. territory located deep in the South Pacific rushed to determine if its first potential COVID-19 case would turn out positive. But they had one problem: they couldn’t analyze the samples.
Italian death toll passes 7,500
More than 7,500 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus in Italy, a spokesperson for Italy's Civil Protection Agency told NBC News Wednesday.
Another 683 deaths had been recorded since Tuesday, bringing the total number to 7,503, they said, adding that there were almost 75,000 confirmed cases in the country.
Italian doctors are being forced to choose who will receive desperately needed ventilators and who won't in the hardest-hit nation in Europe.
Authorities in the country are also investigating whether a Champions League soccer game in Milan in February dramatically increased the spread of the disease.
San Francisco reports its first coronavirus death
San Francisco reported its first coronavirus death, after a man in his 40s passed away from the disease, officials said Tuesday.
“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community."
At least 178 San Franciscans had tested positive for coronavirus by Wednesday morning, according to the public health department.
World Health Organization cautions on reopening schools, businesses
Biden praises coronavirus bill agreement but calls for oversight
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he supports the $2 trillion coronavirus spending agreement reached by the White House and Senate leaders earlier in the day, but called for “meticulous” oversight of the bill if it is passed.
"We're going to need to make sure the money gets out quickly into people's pockets and to keep close watch on how corporations are using taxpayer funds,” the 2020 presidential candidate said on a virtual press briefing. He added that “this bill can keep workers on payrolls. That’s huge."
What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus bill? Here's how it could help you.
The White House and Senate leadership came to an agreement early Wednesday morning on a $2 trillion bill aimed at providing economic relief to workers and businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate is expected to release the final text of the third coronavirus spending bill and could vote on it later Wednesday, sending it to the House for consideration.
Here's what we know so far about what's expected to be in the bill and how it might help average Americans.
Louisiana pastor defies order against large gatherings, draws over 1,000 people to services
A Louisiana pastor is apparently defying the governor's order against gatherings of more than 50 people by hosting over 1,000 churchgoers at a service Sunday and bringing together hundreds at another service Tuesday, according to the pastor and local media.
The pastor, Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, said he does not believe his congregation is at risk of getting COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, according to CBS affiliate WAFB.
"It’s not a concern," Spell told the outlet. "The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says."