Watch live: Los Angeles County gives coronavirus updates
Coronavirus updates: Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion stimulus plan

Here are the latest updates from around the world.

With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.

The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.

President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.

And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

CORRECTION (March 25, 2020, 12:45 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the headline on this article misstated the status of the federal stimulus plan. The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal, but the Senate has not yet passed the stimulus plan.

Live Blog

29m ago / 7:49 PM UTC

Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage

More than 140 nursing homes have reported coronavirus cases. Federal officials won’t say which ones. [The Washington Post]

Newest shortage in New York: The city is running out of dogs to foster [Bloomberg]

How Ford is using seat ventilation fans to build thousands of respirators [Road and Track]

38m ago / 7:40 PM UTC
42m ago / 7:35 PM UTC

March 24, 2020
47m ago / 7:31 PM UTC

Photo: Drive-by birthday celebration

Dana Baer, right, and her son, Jacob, wish Avery Slutsky a happy birthday during a drive-by birthday celebration to maintain social distancing in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., on Tuesday.Emily Elconin / Reuters
51m ago / 7:27 PM UTC

Apple chief says company has sourced 10M masks

Gwen Aviles

56m ago / 7:22 PM UTC

Tony Awards, Grammys Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event postponed

The 74th Tony Awards and the Recording Academy's 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

A new date for the Tonys — which was supposed to take place June 7 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City — has yet to be announced, according to a spokesperson. 

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame event will now take place on Nov. 7, instead of May 2, at the same location: the Public Hall Auditorium in Cleveland. 

Broadway theaters began canceling show in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, and since then the theaters have shut down. Meanwhile, a handful of Broadway stars have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, including Aaron Tveit and Matt Doyle. 

Phil McCausland

1h ago / 7:17 PM UTC

Trump approves disaster declaration for Florida and Texas

President Donald Trump approved disaster declarations for Florida and Texas on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, opening up additional sources of federal funding to the states' governments to respond to the outbreak.

The two massive states are seeing a growth in the number of cases — 1,034 in Texas and 1,467 in Florida as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, 11 people have died of the disease in Texas, while 22 have died in Florida. 

Jon Schuppe

1h ago / 7:03 PM UTC

Hundreds of police officers exposed to coronavirus

Hundreds of police officers have been exposed to the coronavirus, and confirmed infections are expected to climb as testing becomes more widely available, according to the National Police Foundation, which launched an online data portal tracking the virus’ spread through American law enforcement agencies.

The tracking tool, which relies on agencies' voluntary reports, so far only reflects a tiny portion of the 18,000 or so police departments across the country. But it provides a glimpse of the virus’ potential to deplete their ranks. As of Wednesday afternoon, about 300 officers had been exposed, and 250 officers were unable to work, according to the portal.  

The numbers do not include the New York Police Department, where more than 100 officers have tested positive, and more than 2,000 employees have called out sick.

James Burch, the foundation’s president, said police are desperate to get officers tested quickly so they can more effectively quarantine those who have been infected. Some agencies have put large numbers of officers in isolation because they may have been exposed.

The data portal also measures police shortfalls in protection equipment, including masks and gloves.

"The data shows a lot of officers exposed but not a lot diagnosed," Burch said. "We assume that's because there's not a lot of testing out there yet, but once testing improves we might see an increase."

Elizabeth Chuck

1h ago / 6:56 PM UTC

What is a ventilator? The 'critical resource' that is currently in short supply

The coronavirus is straining the global health care system, with one piece of lifesaving medical equipment in particularly scarce supply: mechanical ventilators.

A ventilator helps patients who cannot properly breathe on their own by pumping air into their lungs through a tube that has been surgically inserted into their windpipes. Because COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, affects the respiratory system, the number of hospitalized patients in need of breathing assistance has exploded since the pandemic began.

Read more. 

1h ago / 6:53 PM UTC

Photo: Lone Metro rider in DC

A rider waits on a platform at the Archives station Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Weekday rail ridership across the Metro system is down nearly 90% due to the coronavirus pandemic.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

David K. Li

2h ago / 6:31 PM UTC

Entire senior home in New Jersey, 94 people, presumed to have coronavirus

A resident of St. Joseph's Senior Nursing Home in Woodbridge, New Jersey, being moved to another facility for treatment.NBC 4 New York

An entire New Jersey nursing home is presumed to be infected with coronavirus, forcing everyone from the facility to be evacuated on Wednesday, officials said.

At least 24 of 94 residents and patients of St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, about 20 miles south of Newark, have tested positive for coronavirus and the other 70 clients are also believed to have the virus, authorities said.

The first positive came back on March 17 and at least one positive test has come back "everyday thereafter," said John Hagerty, a spokesman for the city of Woodbridge.

Read in full here.

NBC News