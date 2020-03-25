With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.
And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.
CORRECTION (March 25, 2020, 12:45 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the headline on this article misstated the status of the federal stimulus plan. The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal, but the Senate has not yet passed the stimulus plan.
Small businesses take desperate measures to get through pandemic
The new stimulus package includes hundreds of billions of dollars for small businesses, but is it enough? GoFundMe has launched a “Small Business Relief Initiative,” and many workers are having to get creative to survive.
As Florida coronavirus cases surge, spring breakers express regret
The clip went viral. “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying,” Brady Sluder, a spring breaker in Miami, said last week.
Now, as the United States is at about 55,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 780 deaths, and is on track to become the new epicenter of the pandemic, he has revised his message: “Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself.”
On Monday, Sluder posted a lengthy apology on his Instagram, first reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer, in which he said he “wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions.”
Airbnb hosts can get small business loans through federal relief bill
Airbnb hosts will be eligible to receive small business loans and unemployment insurance through the coronavirus relief bill.
"We are deeply appreciative of bipartisan Senate and House leadership for recognizing there is a new sector of the workforce who depend on Airbnb for their monthly economic needs,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s vice president of policy and communications.
The bill, as it is currently written, requires eligible borrowers to show that they need the loan because of the uncertainty of the economic crisis caused by the virus. The loan can only be used to maintain payroll, leases and utility payments.
Missouri man arrested for licking items at Walmart to mock coronavirus fears
A 26-year-old Missouri man seen in a social media video licking items at a Walmart to mock fears of the coronavirus pandemic was arrested and charged with terrorist threats.
Cody Lee Pfister posted a video of himself licking deodorants at the Warrenton store on March 11, according to court documents. As he wiped his tongue across the packages he asked, "Who's scared of coronavirus," according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Trump declares disasters for states including New York, California and Texas
President Trump announced he has approved major emergency declarations for New York, California, Washington, Iowa, Louisiana, Texas and Florida. He also referred to the Defense Production Act as a "great negotiating tool" to inspire companies to manufacture crucial medical supplies.
Rep. Katie Porter self-quarantines with fever, awaiting coronavirus test results
U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced Wednesday she's suffering from a 100-degree temperature and has been tested for coronavirus.
The freshman lawmaker is awaiting the results.
Porter won election in 2018 in the 45th Congressional District in Orange County, once a fortress for conservatives and the Republican Party. Now all six of the country's congressional seats are held by Democrats.
The congresswoman's sister, Austin-based Dr. Emily Porter, recently posted a video explaining why it's so important so stay indoors and stay away from other people.
Gov. Cuomo's office says Senate coronavirus bill is 'gross political manipulation'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the $2 trillion stimulus bill negotiated by the Senate is "terrible," and his office argues it's because New Yorkers will be stuck with a bigger bill than other states.
"The gross political manipulation is obvious," said Dani Lever, Cuomo's communication director. The coronavirus crisis could blow a hole in the state's budget as big as $15 billion, Cuomo told reporters Wednesday. And only a fraction of that amount is going to be reimbursed to the state by the Senate bill, Lever said.
"Based on initial reports, New York State government gets approximately $3.1 billion. As a percent of our total state budget — 1.9% — it is the second lowest amount in the nation. Literally 48 states get a higher percentage in funding than New York State," Lever said in a statement after Cuomo's remarks.
He pointed to states with less COVID-19 cases — and more Republican voters — as evidence.
"This is despite the fact that New York State is incurring the greatest costs as we have the highest number of cases in the country. New York State has 30 times the number of cases as Texas's 1,031," Lever said. "For example, Wyoming, which only has 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases, is getting 17.1 percent of their budget as a payment from the federal government."
Idaho issues stay-at-home order
Gov. Brad Little announced a stay-at-home order for Idaho on Wednesday and signed an extreme emergency declaration.
The order says residents must self-isolate, close non-essential businesses and it will last at least 21 days as the country combats the coronavirus pandemic. Little's order asks residents to limit their travel and use of public transit while maintaining good hygiene.
Essential needs, such as grocery shopping and outdoor activity, are permitted so long as residents practice social distancing in accordance with guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Pentagon orders no troop movements for 60 days
All U.S. troop movements overseas will halt for 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to defense officials. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed an order halting the movements on Wednesday.
The order states troops overseas cannot move back to the U.S. and troops in the U.S. cannot move overseas for two months. It applies to uniformed military, civilians and dependents.