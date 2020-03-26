With roughly a third of the world under some form of lockdown, the White House and Senate leaders reached agreement on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the economic impact of coronavirus.
The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in New York, where the death toll continues to climb, to quarantine themselves for 14 days, because they may have been exposed before leaving.
President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to get back to business by April 12, Easter Sunday, when he said he would like to see churches full of people. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has warned that the U.S. could become the pandemic's new epicenter.
And as the number of cases in the U.K. reached 8,000 on Wednesday, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.
CORRECTION (March 25, 2020, 12:45 p.m. ET): An earlier version of the headline on this article misstated the status of the federal stimulus plan. The White House and Senate leaders have reached a deal, but the Senate has not yet passed the stimulus plan.
Trump approves disaster declaration for North Carolina
President Trump on Wednesday approved a disaster declaration for North Carolina as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
There have been 504 cases in the state and one death as of March 25, according to the state's department of health.
In less than a week, Trump has declared disasters in New York, California, Washington, Louisiana, Iowa and Florida.
Americans coping with coronavirus are clogging toilets with wipes and T-shirts
The all-caps message on the new sign that went up in Redding, California, after the coronavirus came to town could not be any clearer: ONLY FLUSH TOILET PAPER.
It made its debut last week on the corner of Smile Place and Russell Street after a desperate soul clogged one of the city’s sewer lines by wiping with pieces of shredded T-shirt — and flushing them down the toilet, the city confirmed.
'Top Chef' winner Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications
NEW YORK — Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59.
Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8. He was admitted a week ago to Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, with a fever and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, the statement said.
Watch: Barcelona police, residents applaud hospital workers
Citizens of Barcelona expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the efforts being made by doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 at Hospital Clinic, the city's main hospital. The daily tribute to health workers during the ongoing health crisis in Spain takes place at 8 p.m. throughout the country.
Army calls on retired medical personnel to assist coronavirus response
The Army is calling on retired medical personnel to help in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"The U.S. Army is reaching out to gauge the interest of our retired officers, noncommissioned officers and soldiers who would be willing to assist with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response effort should their skills and expertise be required," it said in a message sent to retirees.
An Army spokesperson said "this extraordinary challenge requires equally extraordinary solutions."
Coronavirus could become seasonal like the flu, Fauci warns
There are increasing signs that COVID-19 will become a seasonal illness, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during the White House's daily task force briefing.
"What we’re starting to see now in the Southern Hemisphere and southern African countries is that we’re having cases appearing as they go into their winter season," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. "If in fact they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared" for the next cycle.
It's been suggested that transmission of the coronavirus will slow in warmer months, similar to influenza, which typically spreads from November to April or May. Although it's far from certain that the spread of coronavirus will ease up in summer on its own, if it does, then the U.S. needs to be ready for its return.
"It totally emphasizes the need to do what we’re doing to develop a vaccine, testing it quickly and try to get it ready so we’ll have a vaccine available in the next cycle," Fauci said.
Over 100 hospital employees in Boston test positive across 3 medical centers
More than 100 employees between three different Boston-area hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus, according to NBC Boston Wednesday.
Brigham and Women's Hospital reported at least 45 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. Boston Medical Center said 15 of its employees have tested positive.
Massachusetts General Hospital, one of the top facilities in the country, said Wednesday that 41 of its staff members have tested positive as well. The hospital said in a statement to NBC Boston that "it is believed that the vast majority of these individuals did not contract the virus at work."
Cardi B says celebrities are causing confusion about the coronavirus
Rapper Cardi B says celebrities who have publicly disclosed they have tested positive for the coronavirus without having any symptoms are confusing the general public.
In a more than four-minute-long video posted Tuesday to her Instagram account, the Bronx rapper said "45," referring to President Donald Trump, has advised people not to get tested for COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, if they do not have symptoms.
"But if a celebrity is saying, 'Hey, listen. I don't have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling healthy. I don't feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I'm positive for the coronavirus,' That cause confusion," she said in the expletive-laden video during which she wears a mask.
Small businesses take desperate measures to get through pandemic
The new stimulus package includes hundreds of billions of dollars for small businesses, but is it enough? GoFundMe has launched a “Small Business Relief Initiative,” and many workers are having to get creative to survive.
As Florida coronavirus cases surge, spring breakers express regret
The clip went viral. “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying,” Brady Sluder, a spring breaker in Miami, said last week.
Now, as the United States is at about 55,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 780 deaths, and is on track to become the new epicenter of the pandemic, he has revised his message: “Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself.”
On Monday, Sluder posted a lengthy apology on his Instagram, first reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer, in which he said he “wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions.”
Airbnb hosts can get small business loans through federal relief bill
Airbnb hosts will be eligible to receive small business loans and unemployment insurance through the coronavirus relief bill.
"We are deeply appreciative of bipartisan Senate and House leadership for recognizing there is a new sector of the workforce who depend on Airbnb for their monthly economic needs,” said Chris Lehane, Airbnb’s vice president of policy and communications.
The bill, as it is currently written, requires eligible borrowers to show that they need the loan because of the uncertainty of the economic crisis caused by the virus. The loan can only be used to maintain payroll, leases and utility payments.