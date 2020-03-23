A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far had yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19.
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this year if they aren't delayed because of coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe, has banned travel within the country on Sunday. The government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed non-essential in an effort to keep more people at home. The businesses will have to remain closed until April 3.
Live Blog
Parks, trails closed in Los Angeles area
More than 75,000 acres of parks and trails were closed indefinitely in and around the Los Angeles region Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
The announcement, by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, expands on an order Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued earlier Sunday closing sports and recreation at city parks and parking at city beaches as images of packed trails and beaches sparked an outcry while California is under a statewide stay-at-home order.
"This is serious. Stay home and save lives," Garcetti tweeted.
The two orders effectively close all parks and restrict access to many beaches across tens of thousands of acres from Los Angeles north across the San Fernando Valley, including the popular Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.
Canada, Australia pull out of Olympics
Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the Olympics later this year if the games are not delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday.
In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it was “urgently” calling on the groups that organize the games to postpone the event for one year. “This is not solely about athlete health — this is about public health,” the group said.
In a similar statement announced Monday in Australia, that nation's organizing committee said its board had "unanimously agreed that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad."