Medical volunteers step up to help during coronavirus crisis

A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far had yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19.
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this year if they aren't delayed because of coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe, has banned travel within the country on Sunday. The government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed non-essential in an effort to keep more people at home. The businesses will have to remain closed until April 3.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Saudi Arabia imposes nationwide curfew amid coronavirus epidemic
Saudi Arabia has imposed a nationwide curfew as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus, the country's state news agency reported Monday.
Saudi ruler King Salman issued an order for a curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time, Saudi Press Agency said.
The curfew kicks in Monday evening and will be in effect for the next 21 days.
Employees in the so-called vital sectors, whose work requires continued performance during the curfew, are exempt from the order.
Saudi Arabia has taken some of the most drastic steps in the region, including halting international flights, suspending work at most institutions and closing public venues.
The country has recorded 119 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 511.
War-ravaged Syria records its first coronavirus case
Syria registered its first case of coronavirus Sunday, the country's health officials said, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
Health officials said the individual who tested positive came from abroad, without specifying a country, SANA reported.
Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media “necessary measures” had been taken regarding the individual, who he said would be quarantined for 14 days and given medical checks.
Damascus announced a ban on public transport on Sunday as it stepped up a lockdown introduced in recent days, including the closure of schools, parks, restaurants and various public institutions, as well as calling off army conscription.
The country ravaged by nine years of civil war has a wrecked health care system that many fear would not be able to handle an epidemic, but government authorities have denied any outbreak or cover-up.
Concerned delivery drivers busier than ever during coronavirus crisisMarch 23, 202001:57
Despite increased measures to prevent spread, COVID-19 cases soar in Europe.March 23, 202001:46
World Health Organization warns of criminal imposters
The World Health Organization warned over the weekend of an uptick in criminals disguising themselves as WHO workers to steal money or personal identity information vulnerable people.
The United Nations branch responsible for public health around the globe urged people to verify the authenticity of anyone claiming to be from WHO. It also issued a list of questions and information the organization will never ask for.
The only request for financial support WHO has made, it said, was for people to give to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. "Any other appeal for funding or donations that appears to be from WHO is a scam," the organization said.
The World Health Organization will:
never ask for your username or password to access safety information
never email attachments you didn’t ask for
never ask you to visit a link outside of www.who.int
never charge money to apply for a job, register for a conference, or reserve a hotel
never conduct lotteries or offer prizes, grants, certificates or funding through email.WHO
IOC says canceling Tokyo Olympics wouldn't solve anything and 'isn't on the agenda'
The International Olympic Committee said Sunday that canceling the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo "is not on the agenda," even as Australia and Canada became the first two countries to pull out of the games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Olympic committees of both countries issued statements late Sunday (midday Monday in Australia) saying they wouldn't send teams unless the games are postponed for a year. The games are scheduled to open in just four months.
In a long statement, the International Olympic Committee, or IOC, said the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, had led the organization's executive board to conclude that "the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning."
But it said "a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody."
"Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," it said.
Parks, trails closed in Los Angeles area
More than 75,000 acres of parks and trails were closed indefinitely in and around the Los Angeles region Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
The announcement, by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, expands on an order Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued earlier Sunday closing sports and recreation at city parks and parking at city beaches as images of packed trails and beaches sparked an outcry while California is under a statewide stay-at-home order.
"This is serious. Stay home and save lives," Garcetti tweeted.
The two orders effectively close all parks and restrict access to many beaches across tens of thousands of acres from Los Angeles north across the San Fernando Valley, including the popular Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.
Canada, Australia pull out of Olympics
Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the Olympics later this year if the games are not delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Sunday.
In a statement, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it was “urgently” calling on the groups that organize the games to postpone the event for one year. “This is not solely about athlete health — this is about public health,” the group said.
In a similar statement announced Monday in Australia, that nation's organizing committee said its board had "unanimously agreed that an Australian Team could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad."