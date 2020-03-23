A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far had yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. Rep. Meanwhile, Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive last week for the disease caused by the coronavirus, said he has been hospitalized because of “severe shortness of breath.”
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this year if they aren't delayed because of coronavirus, officials said Sunday.
Hard-hit Italy has banned travel within the country. The government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed non-essential in an effort to keep more people at home. Companies will have to remain closed until April 3.
Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 2,000
Spain's death toll from the growing coronavirus pandemic has now topped 2,000, only three days after its number of deaths hit 1,000.
The country's health ministry said Monday there are now 33,090 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,182 deaths in the country.
Spain, the second hardest-hit country in Europe after Italy, sought to extend its state of emergency Sunday by another two weeks until April 11. Announced on March 14, it was intended to last 15 days, and bars people from all but essential outings. The extension would need to be approved by Parliament.
“We are at war,” the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news briefing.
Iran records more than 1,400 new cases in 24 hours
Iran confirmed more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Monday as the country struggles to contain its coronavirus epidemic.
Health officials also announced 127 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,812.
There are now a total of 23,049 confirmed cases in Iran, one of the global hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the U.S. offer to help in its fight against the virus, accusing U.S. leaders of being “charlatans and liars."
Rep. Ben McAdams hospitalized after coronavirus positive test
WASHINGTON — Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive last week for the disease caused by the coronavirus, said Sunday night that he has been hospitalized since Friday because of “severe shortness of breath.”
McAdams said in a statement that he experienced worsening symptoms Friday evening and he called the hotline for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He said he was told to go to the hospital.
“I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctor determines it is appropriate,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.
McAdams said his experience has shown him “how critical it is to follow the advice of the CDC and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus.”
Florida closes all state parks
All state parks in Florida will close Monday for the foreseeable future as the state tries to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The decision, made by Gov. Ron DeSantis, was announced late Sunday evening. Florida State Parks said on Twitter that while "many measures" had been taken to attempt to safely provide access to the parks, "this has not resulted in the reductions needed to best protect public health."
Florida's announcement comes after the state fell under intense national scrutiny for keeping its beaches open for too long. Local officials in Florida towns and cities ended up taking it upon themselves to close beaches last week after the governor's initial refusal.
Florida had 768 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths as of Sunday, according to NBC News tallies.
Cuban health workers arrive in Italy to staff field hospital
A delegation of 52 Cuban health workers arrived in Lombardy, Italy on Sunday to work in a field hospital in the region at the heart of Italy's coronavirus outbreak.
The team, which includes doctors and nurses specializing in pulmonology, intensive care, infectious diseases and emergency medicine, will work at a newly-built field hospital in Crema, Lombardy, according to regional officials.
Lombardy has been Italy's most affected region in the pandemic, with 27,206 cases and 3,456 deaths reported.
On Sunday, 651 people across Italy as a whole died from the virus, and 952 more people had officially recovered, Italy's Civil Protection Department confirmed in a press conference on Sunday.
Coronavirus may force Olympics to be postponed, Japan's Abe says
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged for the first time on Monday that the Summer Olympic Games could be delayed due to the coronavirus as countries began threatening to keep their athletes at home.
"If it’s difficult to proceed in its complete form, then we must think about the athletes first and consider postponing," Abe told Parliament.
Meanwhile, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee told reporters it would not make a final decision for another four weeks.
"Cancellation would not solve any problem and would help nobody," the international committee's president, Thomas Bach, said Sunday. He added that canceling the games would "destroy" the dreams of 11,000 athletes from around the world.
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound closed over coronavirus fears
Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was closed to worshipers on Monday to help stem the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Jordan, which acts as custodian of the site, announced.
Employees who work at the compound, also home to the Dome of the Rock shrine, will continue to be able to access the area, and the call to prayer will still take place.
The closure, which took effect at dawn on Monday, is in place until further notice.
Israel has so far recorded 1,238 cases of coronavirus and one death.
London Tube packed as government warns people to stay apart
Hong Kong to ban tourist arrivals as coronavirus numbers rise
Hong Kong authorities said Monday they are banning tourist arrivals from the global financial hub as the city is facing a growing number of coronavirus cases. The city government announced 39 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 30 of which had a recent travel history, bringing its total to 357 and four deaths.
The order kicks in on Wednesday.
The semi-autonomous territory detected its first cases as early as January, but thanks to severe social distancing measures and a strong community response it has managed to avoid the scale of contagion seen in other countries and territories.
It is now faces the risk that visitors carrying the virus could spread it, undoing efforts to contain it.
500 U.S. tourists depart Peru after border closure
Hundreds of Americans have left Peru after getting stranded in the country amid travel chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Embassy in the country's capital Lima said they are working with the Peruvian government on all options for U.S. citizens to depart the country and are arranging charter aircraft.
It said approximately 500 American tourists departed Peru this weekend, including some of the most urgent medical cases.
Earlier this month, Peru issued a state of emergency, closing all international borders and leaving many Americans stranded and unable to get out.