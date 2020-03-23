A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far has yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. And Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive last week for the disease caused by the coronavirus, said he has been hospitalized because of “severe shortness of breath.”
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer because of coronavirus, officials said Sunday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged for the first time Monday that the Games could be delayed.
In Europe, Spain's death toll hit 2,000, just three days after reaching 1,000. Hard-hit Italy banned travel within the country and the government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed nonessential in an effort to keep more people at home. Companies will have to remain closed until April 3.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
88-year-old Holocaust survivor is Israel’s first coronavirus death
An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who hid from the Nazis in a basement in Hungary as a boy and later served as an Israeli diplomat is the first person in Israel to die from the coronavirus.
Arie Even died on March 20 in Jerusalem after the assisted living home where he was living saw several cases of the coronavirus, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issues stay at home order
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday issued a stay-at-home advisory and ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses.
Residents above the age of 70 are encouraged to limit interactions with others, Baker said.
"Effective March 24 at noon, all non-essential businesses shall close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers, customers and the public," Baker said at a morning news conference.
The advisory and order will be in effect through at least April 7.
Grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that provide essential goods and services will continue to operate.
Italian medical worker shares selfie after a 13-hour shift
"I don't love selfies," Nicola Sgarbi wrote on his now viral March 14 Facebook post. "Yesterday, though, I took this photo. After 13 hours in ICU after taking off all my protective devices, I took a selfie."
The Italian medical worker's picture has helped drive home just how much the coronavirus outbreak has strained Italy's health care system.
In the photo, Sgarbi is seen with deep indents on his face from wearing medical gear for an extended period of time.
He said he doesn't "feel like a hero" and described himself as a "normal person" who is proud to be on the front lines of the fight. "That's why I don't care about the many hours," Sgarbi said. "This will all pass."
Italy has 53,578 cases of coronavirus and 4,285 deaths as of Sunday, according to an NBC News tally.
"It will also pass thanks to you and your hard work and sacrifices. It will pass if we are united in one immense joint effort," Sgarbi wrote. "Don't give up. Never."
Amy Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Monday morning that her husband, law professor John Bessler, has coronavirus.
"While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing," Klobuchar said in a statement on Medium. "We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person."
Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert experiencing 'loss of smell and taste'
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who is recovering from the coronavirus, said he is experiencing "loss of smell and taste."
"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?" Gobert posted on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.
Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 on March 11, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely.
His teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive on March 12.
With no stimulus bill in sight, markets continue their slide
Wall Street turned briefly positive Monday morning after a new round of emergency action from the Federal Reserve, before sinking into the red again.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 350 points, with the S&P 500 down by around 2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lower by 1.25 percent.
With traders laser focused on the stimulus plan that is currently stalled on Capitol Hill, stocks slid despite “extensive new measures to support the economy” announced by the Federal Reserve.
"We need to get this thing passed today," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.
Pompeo: Iran supreme leader's 'fabrications' about coronavirus put lives at risk
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s "fabrications" about the coronavirus are dangerous and put the lives of Iranians and people around the world at greater risk, the U.S. State Department said Monday. The comment came after Khamenei characterized the U.S. offer to help Iran fight coronavirus as strange, describing U.S. leaders as “charlatans and liars."
In a statement released Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Iranian regime of ignoring repeated warnings from its own health officials, and denying its first death from the coronavirus for at least nine days. More than 1,800 people have died from the virus in Iran so far, with the total number of cases now over 23,000.
"The regime continues to lie to the Iranian people and the world about the number of cases and deaths, which are unfortunately far higher than the regime admits," Pompeo said.
He also added that the United States has offered over $100 million in medical assistance to foreign countries, including Iran, but Khamenei rejected the offer because "he works tirelessly to concoct conspiracy theories and prioritizes ideology over the Iranian people."
Angela Merkel tested for coronavirus, remains in self-imposed quarantine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was tested for the coronavirus Monday as she remains in self-imposed quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor.
Germany’s government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters Merkel, 65, is doing well and that she led the cabinet by phone today from home. “She was tested today and we’re waiting for the results,” he said, adding that she received many messages of support.
Seibert said they do not know when the test results would be back.
Last week, Merkel received a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria, from a doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus, her office said Sunday.
Asked for further details on how the chancellor was set up to work from home and if her husband was in quarantine as well, Seibert refused to comment, only adding that “the chancellor is in a position to conduct business.”
CVS to hire 50,000 workers, including those furloughed from other companies
CVS Health plans to immediately hire 50,000 new workers, with many roles filled by people who were furloughed from other companies because of the coronavirus, the company announced Monday.
The drugstore chain said it will hire temporary, part-time and full-time store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center workers and customer service representatives.
It plans to hire employees from major clients who have had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.
CVS Health employees will also receive $150 to $500 bonuses and an additional 24 hours of paid sick leave in addition to 14 days of paid leave for any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 or needs to be quarantined as a result of potential exposure.
Photo: The scene in Cairo
Global infections on track to reach 350,000; over 15,000 deaths worldwide
The number of global coronavirus infections is on track to reach 350,000 on Monday, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The number of deaths worldwide has climbed to 15,308 after big overnight increases in Italy and Spain.
Italy is the hardest-hit nation in the world in terms of total number of deaths, with its death toll reaching 5,476 deaths Monday as its health care system struggles to cope with outbreak.
Numbers provided by the World Health Organization, which slightly differ, suggest more than 292,000 global infections and 12,784 deaths.