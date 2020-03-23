Canada to spend $192 million towards vaccine for COVID-19

A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far has yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. And Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive last week for the disease caused by the coronavirus, said he has been hospitalized because of “severe shortness of breath.”
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer because of coronavirus, officials said Sunday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged for the first time Monday that the Games could be delayed.
In Europe, Spain's death toll hit 2,000, just three days after reaching 1,000. Hard-hit Italy banned travel within the country and the government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed nonessential in an effort to keep more people at home. Companies will have to remain closed until April 3.
Boeing to shut down production in Washington state for two weeks
Boeing will temporarily halt production at its Washington state plants, following a state of emergency approved on Sunday.
For two weeks beginning on Wednesday, Boeing will suspend operations at sites across the Puget Sound area while it deep cleans its factories.
"These actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, and will include an orderly shutdown consistent with the requirements of its customers," the company said in a statement.
The company will reduce production starting Monday, while operations in support of airline, government, and maintenance and repair customers will continue, according to the statement.
Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent
Cities are seeing dramatic declines in traffic, as more and more states implement lockdowns. Rush hour traffic in Los Angeles is down by as much as 87 percent.
In the New York City region, Monday morning traffic fell by 52 percent, after tumbling as much as 86 percent last Friday, according to location tracking company TomTom.
Even cities not yet hit hard by the pandemic are seeing larger declines. Baton Rouge traffic is down by as much as 32 percent, and Nashville by 44 percent.
For those still on the road, less traffic has allowed a big increase in speeds, especially during rush hour, according to Inrix, another tracking service.
Total number of confirmed deaths in England reaches 303
An additional 46 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303.
German leader Angela Merkel tests negative
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the government press office confirmed.
Merkel will continue to work from home quarantine in order to protect others as she awaits further tests in the next few days, the spokeswoman added.
3 therapy trials to begin in New York this week
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state will begin three studies of potential treatments for the coronavirus this week.
One of those experimental therapies will involve taking antibodies from the plasma of patients who had been sick with COVID-19, and injecting them into patients who are currently ill.
Researchers will also study the safety and effectiveness of combining two drugs already approved for other conditions: hydroxychloroquine, often used to treat lupus and some forms of arthritis, and the antibiotic azithromycin, more commonly called a Z-Pak.
Cuomo also announced the state is working on blood test to determine whether a person has already had the virus and recovered.
"We believe thousands and thousands of people have had the virus and self-resolved. If you knew that, you would know who is now immune to the virus and who you can send back to work," the governor said during a briefing Monday.
Biden warns against 'blank checks' for corporations in coronavirus stimulus
Joe Biden, in the first live appearance he's made in days, told supporters Monday that while President Donald Trump is not to blame for coronavirus, he “does bear responsibility for our response.”
In a virtual event livestreamed on his campaign website, Biden, who in recent days had held only telephone calls with reporters, called on the federal government to coordinate the acquisition and dissemination of critical medical supplies to states "so we don't have governors competing against one another" for the equipment. That call echoed one made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Biden also praised several Republican governors for how they were handling their states' response to the pandemic — including Ohio's Mike DeWine, Massachusetts' Charlie Baker and Maryland's Larry Hogan — before calling on Congress to make sure the aid packages for large corporations include "an enforceable commitment that they will keep workers on the payroll."
"No blank checks," Biden said.