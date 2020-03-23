A vote to advance a massive coronavirus stimulus bill failed Sunday night in the Senate as negotiations so far have yet to produce a deal on the more than $1 trillion aid package.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. And Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who tested positive last week for the disease caused by the coronavirus, said he has been hospitalized because of “severe shortness of breath.”
The spread of the pandemic prompted Canada and Australia to say they won’t be sending athletes to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, officials said Sunday. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged for the first time Monday that the games could be delayed.
In Europe, Spain's death toll hit 2,000, just three days after reaching 1,000. Hard-hit Italy banned travel within the country and the government also issued an order freezing all business activity deemed nonessential in an effort to keep more people at home. Companies will have to remain closed until April 3.
Rhode Island postponing presidential primary until June 2
Rhode Island on Monday became the latest state to postpone its presidential primary election.
Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state will shift its planned April 28 primary to June 2.
Rand Paul says amid criticism that more Americans should be able to get tested for coronavirus
Sen. Rand Paul insisted Monday that more Americans should be able to get tested for the novel coronavirus even if they are asymptomatic after he faced criticism for being tested for COVID-19 despite not having symptoms and for continuing on with his daily life while awaiting the results.
In a lengthy statement, Paul, R-Ky., said that he was tested because he and his wife traveled extensively in the weeks prior to the widespread societal shutdown and that he was at higher risk for complications because he had part of his lung removed after he was attacked by his Kentucky neighbor in 2017.
"For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a T, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," he added.
Thousands of Americans remain stuck in foreign countries
Approximately 13,500 Americans abroad have contacted the State Department for help in getting back to the United States since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a senior State Department Official told reporters Monday.
A repatriation task force is “working around the clock" to help Americans get home, said the official, who was only authorized to speak on condition of anonymity.
Since the effort began, the State Department has repatriated 5,000 Americans from 17 countries and will bring home “thousands more in the coming days and weeks,” the official said.
Stay-at-home Americans are reading about gardening and canning
Consumers are abandoning travel, fitness and self-improvement books in favor of reading about gardening and education, according to the latest data from data analytics firm NPD BookScan.
With millions of Americans hunkering down to limit the spread of coronavirus, container gardening book sales are up by 30 percent week-on-week, while books on canning and preserving rose by 29 percent for the week ending March 14, according to NPD.
Other categories on the rise include educational books for children, reference and language titles, which collectively rose by 38 percent week-on-week.
However, overall book sales fell 10 percent week on week, with sales affected by the lack of open stores. Year-to-date, book sales are still up 0.7 percent, or 123 million units.
Half the economy will receive assistance, says Larry Kudlow
The government's economic stimulus package will "cover the whole broad-based economy," including "small and medium business," and not be "limited to a few corporations," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow pledged on Monday.
Half the economy will receive assistance, he told CNBC, noting that "the Treasury and the U.S. government are guaranteeing" the financial aid, with the Federal Reserve also backstopping credit for businesses and individuals.
"We are doing the best we can, mobilizing America's resources. We are capable of dealing with problems and coming out the other side," Kudlow said.
"There's no reason why we can't get through this period. These large market declines can reverse themselves over time. This is the history of the U.S.," he said.
NASA halts work on James Webb Space Telescope
NASA is suspending work on its next-generation James Webb Space Telescope as part of an agency-wide effort to prioritize essential operations while maintaining the safety of workers across all centers.
Testing and integration work on the Webb telescope in California has been put on hold to ensure the safety of the workforce, NASA officials said in a statement released Friday.
Preparations for the agency’s 2020 Mars rover mission have been deemed a priority and will continue, though many employees and contractors will be conducting their work remotely, according to NASA.
All work associated with the International Space Station will continue, including flight control operations at the agency’s Mission Control Center in Houston. Astronaut training will also continue, in addition to work on NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Andrew Yang draws a line
Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Monday sought to draw a line between legitimate criticism of China's reaction to the initial coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing racism and xenophobia that has spiked in the U.S. and around the world.
Trump's continued use of the term "Chinese" in relation to the virus has alarmed many in the Asian American community who worry that such rhetoric is fueling racism.