Democratic and Republican leaders were scrambling members of Congress back to Washington late Thursday because they suddenly believe the $2 trillion economic relief package might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday and could be delayed if at least 216 members don't show up to vote on the floor.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China. As of early Friday, the U.S. had 85,707 cases, according to NBC News' count.
In New York City, the epicenter of the American outbreak, hospitals are seeing crisis conditions, with hospital waiting rooms packed with people who are contagious. Some patients are waiting six hours to be seen, while others on stretchers wait 50 to 60 hours for a bed.
New Orleans was on track to become a new coronavirus hot spot. Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Friday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
- LISTEN: The latest episode of the NBC News/MSNBC podcast "Into America," focused on the plight of the uninsured amid this crisis.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Morning roundup of coronavirus coverage
The four possible timelines for life returning to normal [The Atlantic]
A Twitch streamer is exposing coronavirus scams live [Wired]
Need tips on social distancing? This guy's been doing it for almost 50 years. [KUNC in Northern Colorado]
3D printing efforts across country tackle medical supply shortageMarch 27, 202001:40
South Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown
South Africans struggled to adapt to new confinement rules Friday, with many city streets no less crowded than normal as a strict lockdown regime took effect. This came as the country recorded its first two deaths from the virus Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases above 1,000, according to Reuters.
The 21-day lockdown — which is among Africa's strictest — came into force at midnight. It restricts people to their homes for most activities including exercise, only permitting excursions for buying food or for health emergencies.
While streets in the more affluent parts of Johannesburg appeared quiet, large crowds continued to gather in other poor townships, where cramped conditions hinder social distancing among people reliant on an ailing public health system.
Many are also too poor to weather the associated economic fallout: “I don’t have money, now I am thinking what should I do? Because of this, I will be stuck in the house with my babies and everyone and my wife,” street vendor Godfrey Thula told Reuters in downtown Johannesburg.
Photos: Matterhorn lights up with messages of solidarity
Dow plunges by 900 points as questions rise over passage of $2 trillion relief package
Stocks tanked on Friday as the fate of the $2 trillion economic relief package suddenly came into question overnight.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 900 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down by around 3 percent each.
Members of Congress were scrambling to get back to Washington, D.C., late on Thursday due to fears the bill might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday after being advised the measure could require an in-person vote instead.
Optimism that the vote would pass had carried stocks into a three-day rally, despite Thursday's staggering unemployment numbers that surpassed 3.2 million.
All three major averages are now down more than 20 percent from recent highs, as investors flee the markets in favor of cash safety such as money market funds.
Italy will not 'loosen the containment measures' after cases slow down
While new cases of COVID-19 in Italy showed some signs of slowing last week, "let us not delude ourselves that we can loosen the containment measures," Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Italian Institute of Health, said — referring to strict lockdown measures imposed across the country — in an online conference Friday.
"There are areas of the country where the virus circulation is strong — in Lombardy, part of Piedmont and Veneto,” he added.
Italy remains Europe's worst hit country with over 80,000 cases across the country. More than 8,000 people have died as of Friday.
In Iran, false belief that a poison fights the coronavirus kills hundreds
Standing over the still body of an intubated 5-year-old boy wearing nothing but a plastic diaper, an Iranian health care worker in a hazmat suit and mask begged the public for just one thing: Stop drinking industrial alcohol over fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
The boy, now blind after his parents gave him toxic methanol in the mistaken belief it protects against the virus, is just one of hundreds of victims of poisoning inside the pandemic now gripping Iran.
As the country battles the worst outbreak in the region, Iranian media reports nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across the country. It comes as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain deeply suspicious of the government after it downplayed the crisis for days before it overwhelmed the country.
Photo: Police enforce stay-at-home order in Uganda
Hoda gets emotional after powerful interview about her beloved New OrleansMarch 27, 202000:45
Pompeo announces $274 million in emergency humanitarian funding
Secretary Mike Pompeo announced Thursday evening that the U.S. has made nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding available to assist in fighting the global coronavirus outbreak.
“Today’s $274 million will provide resources to 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries to better combat the pandemic and enable the UN High Commissioner on Refugees to assist some of the world’s most vulnerable populations,” the statement said.
These new pledges include nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance, Pompeo announced, saying that “the American people continue to lead in responding to this pandemic.”
There are now more than 500,000 recorded cases of coronavirus around the world.