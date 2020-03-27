Democratic and Republican leaders were scrambling members of Congress back to Washington late Thursday because they suddenly believe the $2 trillion economic relief package might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday and could be delayed if at least 216 members don't show up to vote on the floor.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China. As of early Friday, the U.S. had 85,707 cases, according to NBC News' count.
In New York City, the epicenter of the American outbreak, hospitals are seeing crisis conditions, with hospital waiting rooms packed with people who are contagious. Some patients are waiting six hours to be seen, while others on stretchers wait 50 to 60 hours for a bed.
New Orleans was on track to become a new coronavirus hot spot. Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Friday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Live Blog
Death toll hits more than 500 in New York, Cuomo says
Cuomo extends school closures, says New York cases could hit peak in 21 daysMarch 27, 202002:54
New York's coronavirus death toll has topped more than 500 — about half of all deaths linked to the COVID-19 in the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
"This is a different beast than we're used to dealing with," Cuomo said, speaking from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, which has been turned into a field hospital.
The deaths in New York climbed to 519, a nearly 35 percent increase from Thursday. Cuomo said he expects the number to grow as people who have been on ventilators for a long period succumbing to the virus. He also said:
- The number of positive cases is at 44,635, up 20 percent from Thursday. The total in New York City is 25,398, up 22 percent.
- There are 6,481 hospitalized in the state, up from 1,042 a week ago. But Cuomo said hospitalizations are doubling every four days instead of every 2.5 days, showing a possible slow down is occurring.
- New York public schools will remain closed for an additional two more weeks until at least April 15, after Cuomo initially gave an April 1 deadline to reassess the situation.
- Aside from temporary field hospitals in Manhattan, Westchester County and Long Island, he's planning for similar field hospitals in New York City's other four boroughs.
Bishops tell faithful they don't have to give up meat on Lenten Fridays
Some Catholic bishops around the country are relieving the faithful of the need to give up meat on Fridays as they are already deprived of some foods and other pleasures during the coronavirus pandemic.
During Lent, the about six weeks from Ash Wednesday to Holy Thursday, Catholics are instructed not to eat meat on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays, in addition to Good Friday.
But some bishops are telling their parishioners that they've given up enough as the pandemic denies them of gatherings, outside entertainment and everyday conveniences. Others loosened the guidance because many foods are hard to come by on picked-over grocery shelves and going out to shop for specific foods could jeopardize people's health.
Instacart workers plan a national 'emergency' walkout
Instacart workers announced Friday that they will hold a national "emergency" walkout on Monday, accusing the company of failing to take proper safety precautions and not honoring its promise to pay workers for 14 days if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus or subjected to quarantine.
The announcement, which was posted to Medium, said workers will not return to work until their demands for safety precautions, hazard pay and an "extension and expansion of pay" for workers affected by coronavirus are met.
"This is an extraordinary time in history, and as Shoppers, those of us who are able — and have the means to protect ourselves — do want to help those in our community by delivering groceries and supplies," the post read. "But with Instacart neglecting the basic wellbeing of its 150,000+ drivers, we believe there is no choice but to not only walk off, but to raise awareness to the company’s practices."
Instacart did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.
Watch live: House votes on coronavirus relief billMarch 27, 2020
Morning roundup of coronavirus coverage
3D printing efforts across country tackle medical supply shortageMarch 27, 202001:40
South Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown
South Africans struggled to adapt to new confinement rules Friday, with many city streets no less crowded than normal as a strict lockdown regime took effect. This came as the country recorded its first two deaths from the virus Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases above 1,000, according to Reuters.
The 21-day lockdown — which is among Africa's strictest — came into force at midnight. It restricts people to their homes for most activities including exercise, only permitting excursions for buying food or for health emergencies.
While streets in the more affluent parts of Johannesburg appeared quiet, large crowds continued to gather in other poor townships, where cramped conditions hinder social distancing among people reliant on an ailing public health system.
Many are also too poor to weather the associated economic fallout: “I don’t have money, now I am thinking what should I do? Because of this, I will be stuck in the house with my babies and everyone and my wife,” street vendor Godfrey Thula told Reuters in downtown Johannesburg.
Photos: Matterhorn lights up with messages of solidarity
Dow plunges by 900 points as questions rise over passage of $2 trillion relief package
Stocks tanked on Friday as the fate of the $2 trillion economic relief package suddenly came into question overnight.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 900 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down by around 3 percent each.
Members of Congress were scrambling to get back to Washington, D.C., late on Thursday due to fears the bill might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday after being advised the measure could require an in-person vote instead.
Optimism that the vote would pass had carried stocks into a three-day rally, despite Thursday's staggering unemployment numbers that surpassed 3.2 million.
All three major averages are now down more than 20 percent from recent highs, as investors flee the markets in favor of cash safety such as money market funds.