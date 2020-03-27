The House on Friday passed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill that President Donald Trump is expected to sign quickly.
The House vote Friday came after Democratic and Republican leaders had summoned House members to Washington because they feared the package wouldn't be able to pass by voice vote.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China. As of early Friday, the U.S. had 85,707 cases, according to NBC News' count.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Friday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Live Blog
Pope Francis delivers blessing to empty St. Peter's Square
Pope Francis delivered a special "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday, praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Urbi et Orbi," which means "to the city and to the world," is a prayer that can be led only by the pope and is reserved for solemn occasions, such as Easter, Christmas or the installation of a new pope.
"You ask us not to be afraid, but our faith is weak, and we are fearful. But Lord, do not leave us to the mercy of the storm," Francis said during the prayer. "Tell us again, 'Do not be afraid.' And we together with Peter will cast all our anxieties to you, because we know that you care for us."
St. Peter's Square has been empty for weeks because of Italy's national lockdown. More than 80,000 coronavirus cases and more than 9,000 deaths have been recorded in Italy as of Friday, making it the third most affected country.
Disability rights groups slam state ventilator-rationing plans
Disability rights groups have filed federal civil rights complaints alleging that ventilator-rationing plans or proposals in Alabama and Washington state would discriminate against the disabled and put them at imminent risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A complaint filed Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights takes aim at a part of Alabama's Emergency Operations Plan focused on managing access to ventilators during an event that the governor deems a public health crisis.
Google to offer $800 million in ad credits and aid to small businesses
Google announced Friday it will offer $800 million in credits and financial aid to small businesses, academics, governments and the World Health Organization.
The tech giant said in a blog post it would provide $340 million in Google Ad credits to small businesses with active accounts over the past year. The credits can be used for advertising goods and services until the end of 2020.
“We hope it will alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers,” said Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet.
Advertising grants worth $250 million will also aid the World Health Organization and more than 100 government agencies in providing information about how to slow the spread of the virus.
The latest stats from NYC
New York City now has more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and has had 366 deaths, according to the latest data from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
The Friday numbers show that 50 percent of deaths have been people 75 years of age and older and another 25 percent were people between 65 and 74 years old. Ninety-seven percent of deaths have been cases where the person had an underlying illness, defined as "diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, and GI/Liver Disease."
Of the city's 25,573 coronavirus cases, nearly half were age 18 to 44.Only two percent were under 18 years old.
Of the five boroughs, Queens continues to have the most cases (32 percent), followed by Brooklyn (26 percent), then Manhattan (18 percent).
House gives final passage to $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill
The House on Friday passed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it quickly.
The legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, provides relief for workers and businesses that have been devastated by the outbreak.
Trump has applauded the final product — the largest economic relief package in modern U.S. history — and said this week that he would sign the legislation, which the Senate passed 96-0 late Wednesday.
The House vote Friday came after Democratic and Republican leaders summoned House members to Washington late Thursday because they feared the package wouldn't be able to pass by voice vote, causing lawmakers to scramble back to the capital from their districts.
Infected pregnant women may pass coronavirus onto babies, small study suggests
Pregnant women who have the coronavirus can possibly pass the infection onto their babies, though it's unclear whether this transmission occurs in the womb.
Although more research is needed, a small study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics on Thursday, found that of 33 women in China who were confirmed to have the coronavirus while pregnant, three gave birth to newborns who were then diagnosed with the virus. All three infants recovered, adding to a growing pile of evidence that most children experience milder cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, than adults.
OPINION: As coronavirus deaths mount, Trump's handling of intelligence warnings looks worse and worse
Those of us who served in the intelligence community knew this day was coming. The day when President Donald Trump's near total disregard for intelligence professionals would eventually affect every American, writes Frank Figliuzzi, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence and NBC News/MSNBC analyst.
The missed warnings pointed to a pandemic that has so far resulted in over 82,000 infected Americans and over 1,100 dead here at home. While Trump claims the coronavirus was a "surprise," we've now learned that as early as January, intelligence professionals were sounding the alarm.
Trump lashes out at GM, Ford over ventilators
President Donald Trump lashed out at Ford and General Motors in a Friday morning tweet, blaming them for not gearing up production of medical supplies quickly enough.
GM sold the Lordstown plant last November.
GM and Ford both announced earlier this month that they are working with medical suppliers to help ramp up production of medical gear.
GM responded to Trump's tweet by pointing out in a statement it is “taking aggressive steps” to speed up production of ventilators by Washington-based Ventec Life Systems, while also converting a GM plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to have it ready to start shipping additional ventilators “as soon as next month.”
Ford this week announced it will work with 3M and GE Healthcare for production of medical supplies, hoping to have several hundred thousand ventilators ready by June. It has already delivered a first batch of masks.
Apple launches its own COVID-19 screening app
Apple has released its own app to push authoritative information on COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The app includes a screening tool that asks users a series of questions to help people know what they should do to help themselves or loved ones if they are feeling ill.
"The COVID-19 app, built in partnership with the CDC, has up-to-date information from trusted sources and a screening tool to find out what you should do next," Apple said on its website.
Coronavirus in juvenile detention is a ‘nightmare scenario,’ doctors and advocates say
The coronavirus pandemic has spurred a flurry of activity to release children from juvenile detention centers. Doctors, youth advocates and former probation and detention officials say it's the only way to prevent an outbreak.
At the New Orleans juvenile detention center, children have expressed fears of getting sick, said Christy Sampson-Kelly, an administrator for the center's school.
"They're worried about being left behind," she said. "They're an afterthought. I think in the efforts to slow down the virus and be responsible, we just said, 'Kids, stay home,' but no one thought about our kids."