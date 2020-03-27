The House on Friday passed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill that President Donald Trump is expected to sign quickly.
The legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, provides relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.
The House vote Friday came after Democratic and Republican leaders had summoned House members to Washington because they feared the package wouldn't be able to pass by voice vote.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China. As of early Friday, the U.S. had 85,707 cases, according to NBC News' count.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Friday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Live Blog
An Empire State tribute to first responders
The Empire State Building is putting on a light show, backed by the vocals of Alicia Keys, to honor first responders who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic.
At 9 p.m. EST on Friday, lights will pour on to the iconic building to the vocals of Keys' inspirational hit, "Empire State of Mind."
The show, set to repeat Saturday and again next Monday through Thursday, will be carried on the Empire State Building's Facebook page.
Photo: Indian workers pack buses to return home after lockdown
St. Patrick's Day party linked to six positive tests in Kentucky
A half-dozen positive coronavirus cases sprouted from a single St. Patrick's Day party in Kentucky that went on even after a big local parade had been canceled, health officials said Friday.
Those cases were traced to a St. Patrick's Day party on March 17, three days after the Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival had been canceled in an attempt to limit the pandemic's spread.
Organizers of that party had only intended to have nine guests but more showed up.
Four people die, two test positive on Holland America cruise ship
Four older guests died on a Holland America cruise ship where two people have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 100 are experiencing flu-like symptoms, the company said Friday.
The British–American-owned cruise line company said that out of its more than 1,800 passengers and crew on the Zaandam ship, 53 guests and 85 staff members are sick, the company said in a post.
The ship was sailing on a South America cruise that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end in Chile on March 21. It is currently off the coast of Panama, where healthy passengers will be taken off and put on a sister ship. Those who are sick will remain in isolation.
"While the onward plan for both ships is still being finalized, we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities on approval to transit the Panama Canal for sailing to Fort Lauderdale, Florida," the company said.
Los Angeles County shuts down beaches and hiking trails
Los Angeles County closed off its beaches and hiking trails on Friday, in another move to keep Southern Californians at home during the fight against coronavirus.
"It is crucial that we limit access to non-essential places where crowds have been gathering," said Barbara Ferrer. director of the Public Health Department. "I ask that that you help us by not going to our beaches and not going on our hiking trails, at least for the next few weeks."
Volleyball nets have been taken down, and nearby parking lots, bike paths and bathrooms closed. The shutdown took effect immediately and is set until at least April 19.
"We cannot afford to see a repeat of last week's crowded beaches," said Gary Jones, director of the Department of Beaches and Harbors Gary Jones. "The risk of spreading COVID-19 is too great. Please stay home."
The Week in Pictures: The world in the grip of a spreading virus
With at least a third of the globe under lockdown, the coronavirus has continued its march across nations. See more of the most stunning images from the last week here.
Record number of 911 calls in New York City
New Yorkers are flooding the city's 911 system with a record number of calls for help, officials said Friday.
The FDNY received more 911 calls Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday than in any other three-day period in system history, officials said.
FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer begged New Yorkers to think twice before dialing: “We need the public’s help – please do not call unless a true emergency.”
Nurse brought to tears as Seattle claps for health care workers
A Seattle nurse was brought to tears Thursday night by the sound of her community clapping and cheering for the city's health care workers. Ashlyn Juul, a nurse at Swedish Hospital in Washington state, works night shifts most of the time, but happened to work a day shift the first night the city of Seattle did this, her girlfriend, Mara Curley, told NBC News.
"She is not normally an emotional person, but this has been a hard few weeks as her unit does have COVID positive patients with critically low protective equipment," Curley said. "These were undoubtedly happy tears to be recognized and appreciated."
Seattle's Office of Arts and Culture asked the city's residents to take part in applauding and celebrating from their homes for the people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pope Francis delivers blessing to empty St. Peter's Square
Pope Francis delivered a special "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday, praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Urbi et Orbi," which means "to the city and to the world," is a prayer that can be led only by the pope and is reserved for solemn occasions, such as Easter, Christmas or the installation of a new pope.
"You ask us not to be afraid, but our faith is weak, and we are fearful. But Lord, do not leave us to the mercy of the storm," Francis said during the prayer. "Tell us again, 'Do not be afraid.' And we together with Peter will cast all our anxieties to you, because we know that you care for us."
St. Peter's Square has been empty for weeks because of Italy's national lockdown. More than 80,000 coronavirus cases and more than 9,000 deaths have been recorded in Italy as of Friday, making it the third most affected country.
Disability rights groups slam state ventilator-rationing plans
Disability rights groups have filed federal civil rights complaints alleging that ventilator-rationing plans or proposals in Alabama and Washington state would discriminate against the disabled and put them at imminent risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A complaint filed Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights takes aim at a part of Alabama's Emergency Operations Plan focused on managing access to ventilators during an event that the governor deems a public health crisis.
Google to offer $800 million in ad credits and aid to small businesses
Google announced Friday it will offer $800 million in credits and financial aid to small businesses, academics, governments and the World Health Organization.
The tech giant said in a blog post it would provide $340 million in Google Ad credits to small businesses with active accounts over the past year. The credits can be used for advertising goods and services until the end of 2020.
“We hope it will alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers,” said Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet.
Advertising grants worth $250 million will also aid the World Health Organization and more than 100 government agencies in providing information about how to slow the spread of the virus.