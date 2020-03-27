Stocks down despite $2 trillion relief package

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill that the House passed earlier in the day, while the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 100,000.
The legislation signed by Trump and also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday, provides relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China, as the number climbed past 100,000. according to NBC News' count.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
- LISTEN: The latest episode of the NBC News/MSNBC podcast "Into America," focused on the plight of the uninsured amid this crisis.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to make ventilators
President Donald Trump invoked the sparsely used Defense Production Act on Friday to order the Department of Health and Human Services to compel General Motors to manufacturer ventilators after he sharply criticized the company for slow-walking production.
"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said in a statement. "GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."
Trump, in a tweet on Friday, excoriated General Motors and its CEO, Mary Barra, for not moving quickly enough to produce needed ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic and wanting “top dollar” for the contract.
Trump himself has been criticized for not quickly invoking his authority to use the act as the nation's hospitals and health care facilities are in dire need of critical medical supplies for workers. He announced he would use the act this month, but did not invoke it until Friday.
Click here for the full story.
North Carolina residents ordered to stay home
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday ordered the state's 10 million-plus residents to stay at home, starting next week, unless they're performing or seeking essential services.
Exempt workers and services include takeout restaurants, grocery stores, medical providers, hotels and transportation employees, according to the governor, whose order takes effect Monday.
Places of worship are allowed to remain open but are still subject to a "mass gathering ban" and cannot "have more than 10 people assembled," according to Cooper.
U.S. cases surpass 100,000
More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the U.S., the most in the world, according to NBC News data.
The hardest hit states are New York, New Jersey and California.
There have been more than 1,500 deaths.
Gun groups sue over sheriff's order to close gun stores in LA County
Gun groups have gone to court, seeking to stop an order to close gun stores issued by the sheriff of Los Angeles County. Gun stores were deemed non-essential businesses, requiring them to close under the LA County stay-at-home order, according to the sheriff's order on March 26.
The suit, brought by Adam Brady, Daemion Garr and several 2nd Amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association, was filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday, seeking an injunction against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Governor Gavin Newsom and other government officials in connection with the order, saying it violates the "fundamental rights of law-abiding Californians."
It cited a slew of federal and state regulations on gun stores protecting the rights of gun owners, arguing such a closure is particularly ill advised in a crisis. The 30-page filing argued it was illegal to "use a public health crisis as political cover to impose bans and restrictions on rights they do not like."
The sheriff' later clarified the order, stating that while gun stores must close to the general public, licensed firearm retailers are permitted to sell ammunition to security guard companies.
An Empire State tribute to first responders
The Empire State Building is putting on a light show, backed by the vocals of Alicia Keys, to honor first responders who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic.
At 9 p.m. EST on Friday, lights will pour on to the iconic building to the vocals of Keys' inspirational hit, "Empire State of Mind."
The show, set to repeat Saturday and again next Monday through Thursday, will be carried on the Empire State Building's Facebook page.
Photo: Indian workers pack buses to return home after lockdown
St. Patrick's Day party linked to six positive tests in Kentucky
A half-dozen positive coronavirus cases sprouted from a single St. Patrick's Day party in Kentucky that went on even after a big local parade had been canceled, health officials said Friday.
Those cases were traced to a St. Patrick's Day party on March 17, three days after the Lexington St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival had been canceled in an attempt to limit the pandemic's spread.
Organizers of that party had only intended to have nine guests but more showed up.
Read the full story here.
Four people die, two test positive on Holland America cruise ship
Four die aboard cruise ship headed to Fort LauderdaleMarch 27, 202003:09
Four older guests died on a Holland America cruise ship where two people have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 100 are experiencing flu-like symptoms, the company said Friday.
The British–American-owned cruise line company said that out of its more than 1,800 passengers and crew on the Zaandam ship, 53 guests and 85 staff members are sick, the company said in a post.
The ship was sailing on a South America cruise that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end in Chile on March 21. It is currently off the coast of Panama, where healthy passengers will be taken off and put on a sister ship. Those who are sick will remain in isolation.
"While the onward plan for both ships is still being finalized, we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities on approval to transit the Panama Canal for sailing to Fort Lauderdale, Florida," the company said.
Los Angeles County shuts down beaches and hiking trails
Los Angeles County closed off its beaches and hiking trails on Friday, in another move to keep Southern Californians at home during the fight against coronavirus.
"It is crucial that we limit access to non-essential places where crowds have been gathering," said Barbara Ferrer. director of the Public Health Department. "I ask that that you help us by not going to our beaches and not going on our hiking trails, at least for the next few weeks."
Volleyball nets have been taken down, and nearby parking lots, bike paths and bathrooms closed. The shutdown took effect immediately and is set until at least April 19.
"We cannot afford to see a repeat of last week's crowded beaches," said Gary Jones, director of the Department of Beaches and Harbors Gary Jones. "The risk of spreading COVID-19 is too great. Please stay home."
The Week in Pictures: The world in the grip of a spreading virus
With at least a third of the globe under lockdown, the coronavirus has continued its march across nations. See more of the most stunning images from the last week here.