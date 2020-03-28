President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill that the House passed earlier in the day, while the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 100,000.
The legislation signed by Trump and also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday provides relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China, as the number climbed past 100,000, according to NBC News' count.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he tested positive for the coronavirus.
33,000 Americans abroad struggling to get home
The State Department has helped more than 15,000 U.S. citizens get home from abroad since the coronavirus outbreak - but about 33,000 Americans are still struggling to return, officials said Friday.
About 15,440 U.S. citizens from more than 40 countries have been repatriated, and the State Department's call center has fielded more than 11,000 inquiries since March 21, according to Ian Brownlee, who heads the department's repatriation task force.
Still, more than 33,000 Americans are abroad and trying to get home, Brownlee said.
L.A. partners with UPS to deliver, pick up COVID-19 tests
Los Angeles is teaming up with UPS to become the first city in the U.S. to offer delivery of coronavirus test kits, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday.
UPS will pay for, deliver and pick up thousands of tests a day starting next week, Garcetti said.
"I want to thank you UPS, for standing up and delivering," he said during a news conference.
Garcetti also confirmed the city's first case of COVID-19 in a person experiencing homelessness. Advocates in Los Angeles, which has the nation's highest number of people living on the streets, warned earlier this week that some 1,200 homeless people could die from coronavirus, NBC LA reported.
San Francisco to use convention center for homeless
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday announced plans to open a portion of the city's convention center so homeless people in crowded shelters and transitional housing centers could have temporary living space with proper social distancing.
"At a time when we’re encouraging everyone who can to stay home and stay six feet apart when they do go out, it’s important that our shelters and navigation centers also have the space to follow the public health requirements," Breed said in a statement.
Homeless people will be placed in Moscone Center West, which is expected to open be available next week, she said.
San Francisco has also leased more than 300 hotel rooms to house coronavirus patients or those believed to have the virus, the city said in a statement. The idea is that the patients could be isolated without taking up rooms at crowded hospitals.
Grocery delivery workers plan to strike for better protection
'You don’t know who doesn’t have it': Biden would recommend national lockdown
Joe Biden said Friday night that if he were the president leading a response to the coronavirus pandemic, he would recommend a national lockdown for at least two weeks to help contain the outbreak.
Biden, asked during a CNN virtual town hall whether he would institute such a plan, said he would.
“For the time being, I would, yes. Here is the point … You don’t know who doesn’t have it. You don’t know who doesn’t have the virus,” Biden said. "Two weeks, in what is going to be a long fight to deal with this, is a small price to pay."
“Why would we not err on the side of making sure we are not going to have a repeat,” Biden said.
Panama Canal denies passage to Holland America ship
Authorities Friday said a roughly 1,800-passenger cruise ship with coronavirus patients aboard could not use the Panama Canal.
Four older guests died on the Holland America Zaandam, where two people have tested positive for the virus and 53 guests and 85 staff members are sick, the British–American-owned cruise line company said Friday.
The Panama Canal said in a statement that on orders of Panama's Ministry of Health, it could not allow transit of any vessel carrying people with the virus. Officials said the canal's boarding officers, line handlers and pilots routinely board vessels that use the waterway and thus could be exposed.
The ship departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was scheduled to end in Chile on March 21 before illness intervened. It is currently off the Panamanian coast, where the sick were expected to remain in isolation and healthy passengers were to be taken off and put on a sister ship.
Utah issues stay-at-home order
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide stay-at-home order Friday in effect for at least two weeks.
Residents should leave home only to perform essential duties such as visiting the grocery store or a doctor's office. He encouraged people to work from home.
In a series of tweets, Herbert urged people to exercise outside but cautioned against congregating at trailheads or parks. He also instructed employers not to require sick notes for employees who call out from work as a result of coronavirus.
Arkansas truck driver battles worry and stress on the road
For truck drivers loading supplies across America, like Douglas Mcconnaughhay in Arksansas, it’s become harder to find a meal with restaurants closed and more worrisome to protect against the coronavirus as it continues to spread.
His wife shared what he's been going through lately in a now-viral Facebook post made before he headed back out on the road March 22.
“She was going to take me to my truck. She came in there and took the picture. I didn’t know it until after the fact. I was just back there by myself,” he told NBC News.
Mcconnaughhay drives 70 hours a week Monday through Friday in a Peterbilt truck. He's among more than 3.5 million truck drivers in the United States, according to the most recent census data.
“There was a lot of stuff that was going through my mind. My main issue is I can’t bring the virus back home to my wife because of her health issues. I just want to be able to be safe and make sure that my home stays healthy and safe,” Mcconnaughhay said.
Santa Anita cancels live racing
Santa Anita Park, one of the nation's most iconic race tracks, announced Friday that it's suspending live racing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The picturesque horse racing track in Arcadia, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, typically runs thoroughbreds three days a week and had the $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes on tap for Saturday.
Horse racing is one of the last sports operating, albeit with no fans in the stands, as America deals with the pandemic.
An overwhelming majority of tracks have closed, though the Florida Derby, a stepping stone to the rescheduled Kentucky Derby, is still set to run on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Domestic violence rises across Europe amid lockdowns
As people are cooped up at home around the world in attempts to slow the spread of coronavirus, officials in Europe are sounding the alarm about an increase in domestic violence.
Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said Friday domestic violence is on the rise there, and France's Ministry of Interior announced the nation's pharmacies have agreed to serve as safe havens for victims of abuse during the national COVID-19 lockdown.
Spanish media reported a similar program in a few regions, where victims can go to pharmacies, discreetly request a "mascarilla 19," or face mask 19, and receive help.
In a statement Friday, the Duchess of Cornwall, wife of COVID-19 patient Prince Charles, urged victims to call the U.K.'s National Domestic Abuse Helpline for help. "I want you to know that you are not alone," she said.