LIVE COVERAGE

Live coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 30,000 as Trump weighs quarantine on N.Y. area

Here are the latest updates from around the world.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 30,000, according to John Hopkins University, as President Donald Trump said that he was considering an "enforceable quarantine" in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump's comments came as the number of cases in New York State rose to over 52,000, with 728 deaths.

However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo meanwhile said he had not spoken to the president about a quarantine, adding: "I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable.”

Elsewhere Italy's death toll topped 10,000 on Saturday, despite a national lockdown that has been in place for three weeks and Spain suffered its worst day of the epidemic so far, recording 832 deaths on Saturday alone.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

{
  "type": "Taxonomy",
  "element": null,
  "html": null
}
NBC News