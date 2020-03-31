The number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City, the heart of the outbreak in the U.S., warned that they "need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don't have them."
Meanwhile in Europe, a moment of silence took place at 12 p.m. local time in Spain and Italy. The two countries account for more than half of the 37,829 deaths globally related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live Blog
IRS releases more info on how to get coronavirus stimulus checks ASAP
New information from the IRS on Monday shines more light on what people can do to get the checks from the government as quickly as possible while many families worry about paying the bills and buying food during the coronavirus crisis that has cost millions of people their jobs.
For Americans eligible for stimulus cash under the new relief law, the fastest way to receive it is to make sure they've filed a tax return for 2019 or 2018 with bank information so the government can directly deposit the money.
The IRS says it will use a person's 2019 return to calculate eligibility and automatically send the money to those who qualify. If they haven't filed a 2019 return, it'll be based on the 2018 return.
The agency said it would publish additional information about the new forms soon on irs.gov/coronavirus.
WHO warns COVID-19 epidemic in Asia, Pacific 'far from over'
The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the COVID-19 epidemic in Asia and the Pacific is “far from over.”
“This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard. We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation,” said WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai.
Takeshi also cautioned that countries still need to prepare for large-scale community transmission.
“We need to be clear that even with all of these measures, the risk will not go away as long as the pandemic continues. Rather, these measures can buy us valuable time to prepare,” he said.
Animals roaming deserted towns and cities provide some light relief
Wild animals roaming around deserted towns and cities have provided some distraction from the onslaught of coronavirus updates.
Video clips of goats wandering around the seaside town of Llandudno in north Wales, U.K., have been seen more than a million times in total after they were uploaded by Andrew Stuart, a journalist with the regional newspaper Manchester Evening News.
Elsewhere, a wild boar was apparently spotted in Barcelona, Spain; a town in Poland saw a herd of deer walking around a normally busy town, according to the Krakow Gazette, while a pod of killer whales was spotted near Metro Vancouver's North Shore, CBC reported.
Barcelona soccer stars take 70% pay cut to guarantee staff wages
Players on Barcelona's famed soccer team said they would take a 70% pay cut to ensure the wages of non-sport staff amid economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The club, which counts mega stars like Lionel Messi in its ranks, said in a statement on Monday that its top players agreed to the reduction in their salaries for the entire duration of the lockdown imposed earlier this month.
The club said the help from the players will allow them "to guarantee 100% of the wages" of the non-sport related jobs with the club.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down much of the sport industry, leaving athletes and teams around the world unable to perform in front of the crowds and cutting into their profits.
Belarusian leader bucks coronavirus 'psychosis,' plays hockey
While officials from Montreal to Moscow have placed populations under some form of lockdown designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, one man continues to hold firm to the notion that the rest of the world has lost its mind: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
For weeks now, he has downplayed the threat of COVID-19. Instead of preparing his nation for the worst, he has routinely and openly questioned the world’s response to the virus, using the word “psychosis” to describe the global response several times since early March.
Meanwhile, he has made a point of keeping factories, stores, cultural and sporting events open. The Belarusian Health Ministry has reported just 152 cases of the coronavirus. Neighboring Russia reported 1,836 as of Monday.
Italy to extend lockdown until Easter, honor victims with moment of silence
Italy’s government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown, due to end on Friday, until at least the Easter season in April.
The death toll has risen by 812 in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said, reversing two days of declines, bringing the total death tally to 11,591.
The number of new cases rose by just 4,050, the lowest increase since March 17, reaching a total of 101,739. However, the decline in the rise of new infections may be partly explained by a reduction in the number of tests, which were the fewest for six days.
On Tuesday, flags will be flown at half mast across Italy and a minute of silence will be observed to commemorate the victims of the coronavirus.
What small businesses can do to stay afloat amid the pandemicMarch 30, 202002:21
Egypt lights up pyramid and encourages people to stay home
Supermarkets boom in U.K. as shoppers fill their carts
The United Kingdom is in the midst of a supermarket boom as Britons stock up on groceries during the country-wide lockdown. Retail analysis firm Kantar said in a report Tuesday that supermarket sales had grown by more than 20 percent in March to 10.8 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), making it biggest month for sales on record, eclipsing any pre-Christmas period.
In the 12-week period to date, which gives a more reliable snapshot, overall sales were up 7.6 percent — still the fastest growth in a decade. An extra 200 million pounds ($246 million) was spent on alcohol compared to the previous month, Kantar said.
Separate data from market research firm Nielsen said the U.K. spent at extra 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) on groceries in the four weeks to March 21.
The U.K. has the 8th most cases of Covid-19 in the world with almost 22,500 and more than 1,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
France records its highest death toll in a single day
France reported 418 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, marking the highest number of deaths in a single day.
The country’s Director General of Health Jerome Salomon said the total death toll stood at 3,024, making France the fourth country to top 3,000 fatalities after China, Italy and Spain.
The overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 44,550, with 4,276 new cases reported. Salomon said more than 5,000 patients are in critical condition in intensive care.
He added that France is on course to be performing 20,000 daily tests by the end of the week.