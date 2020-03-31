The number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City, the heart of the outbreak in the U.S., warned that they "need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don't have them."
Meanwhile in Europe, a moment of silence took place at 12 p.m. local time in Spain and Italy. The two countries account for more than half of the 37,829 deaths globally related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.K. sees a spike in coronavirus deaths
The U.K. saw a spike in the number of daily deaths Tuesday, with health officials reporting 381 new fatalities — more than double the number of new deaths seen the day before.
There are now a total of 1,789 deaths nationwide. The number of cases has gone up by more than 3,000, bringing the total to 25,150.
The U.K. has been under nationwide lockdown for over a week.
Pelosi: 'I kept my distance' from members at Capitol, including one presumed to have coronavirus
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that she kept her distance from all of her congressional colleagues last week and doesn’t need a test for coronavirus despite being in close quarters with a member who is presumed to be infected.
In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi was asked whether she’s concerned that when she was at the Capitol on Friday for the vote on the third coronavirus relief package, she stood near Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., who said Monday that she was “diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.”
“No,” Pelosi said. “In terms of my situation, I kept my distance. You know, I said we all had to be six feet apart, and I kept my distance from all of the members.”
U.S. ambassador to Albania warns Americans last flight leaves tomorrow
America’s ambassador to Albania warned U.S. citizens in the country on Tuesday that the last chartered flight out of the capital, Tirana, would leave the next day on April 1.
“If you wish to be on that flight, if you are not prepared to remain in Albania for the indefinite future, please contact us immediately so we can help you,” Ambassador Yuri Kim said in a video message posted on the embassy’s official Twitter account.
Kim said there were no more commercial flights departing Tirana.
It was not immediately clear who had chartered the flight or its exact destination.
New Jersey parents hosted a party, got charged with child endangerment
A New Jersey couple is facing multiple child endangerment charges after throwing an event with dozens of people in violation of a state emergency order against gatherings, authorities said.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, of Lakewood, a town of about 100,000 near the Jersey Shore, threw a party Sunday. Police were called to the family's home and ordered 40 to 50 people gathered in the front yard to disperse.
The incident comes after repeated pleas by Gov. Phil Murphy for residents to abide by the order against gatherings.
African health care systems could collapse under added weight of pandemic, ICRC warns
Health care systems across Africa could collapse under the added weight of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Committee of the Red Cross has warned.
So far, Africa has been the continent least affected by the contagious virus. However, if measures to contain the virus are not taken immediately it could be devastating for the continent’s people, Patrick Youssef, the ICRC’s incoming regional director for Africa, has warned.
Many African countries have closed their borders and introduced curfews and confinement rules, but some conflicts are continuing unabated, already straining nations’ health care systems with some even destroyed, the group added.
Mayor Bill De Blasio on TODAY: Worst is yet to come in NYC
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the worst is yet to come in his city and it could potentially continue into May.
“We have to look at this pattern and conclude that the worst is certainly in the next few weeks, minimum. I could see it going into May," De Blasio said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the "TODAY" show.
De Blasio said that he has a very blunt projection for what will happen as the crisis worsens.
"We have about 20,000 hospital beds in all of New York City — that's where we were, say, the beginning of this month, normal times. We project the potential that all of those beds, all 20,000, will have to be turned into intensive care beds to focus on COVID-19 patients who are really really sick," he said.