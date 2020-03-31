The number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City, the heart of the outbreak in the U.S., warned that they "need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don't have them."
Meanwhile in Europe, a moment of silence took place at 12 p.m. local time in Spain and Italy. The two countries account for more than half of the 37,829 deaths globally related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
911 calls in New York City hit a new record
The volume of 911 calls in New York City continues to hit new records, with 6,527 medical calls Monday, according to the New York Fire Department.
Calls to the FDNY’s Emergency Medical Services have been at record levels for nearly a week, 50 percent or more higher than the normal load each day.
At some points in recent days, the FDNY has had to put “hundreds” of ambulance requests on hold, meaning that lower priority sick calls — calls that are not about heart attacks or trouble breathing — have to wait for ambulances. The FDNY continues to urge New Yorkers to call 911 only in the case of true emergency.
FEMA is sending more than 100 ambulances to help the FDNY EMS respond to medical calls.
Fact check: Is the U.S. really testing more people than other countries?
President Trump has repeatedly insisted that the U.S. is doing more testing than anywhere else. But this claim needs more context.
"We have done more tests, by far, than any country in the world, by far," Trump said during a news conference Monday, in response to a question about the U.S. lagging behind in testing residents "per capita."
It is true that the U.S. has run more tests than any other country. But Trump does not acknowledge that the U.S. is not testing the same share of its population as other countries, a key measure. The White House said Monday that about 894,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered. In a country of 327 million people, that’s about 1 in 366 people who are getting tested.
South Korea, for instance, has done 410,564 tests as of Monday. But South Korea has a population of 51 million people, which means they’re testing a much larger share of the population — one in every 124 people.
Trump argued Monday that the U.S. is a large country and there are areas that wouldn't need ramped-up testing. But even in the hardest hit areas — like New York City — many cannot get tested.
Pompeo praises efforts to bring Americans home amid coronavirus outbreakMarch 31, 202002:34
U.K. sees a spike in coronavirus deaths
The U.K. saw a spike in the number of daily deaths Tuesday, with health officials reporting 381 new fatalities — more than double the number of new deaths seen the day before.
There are now a total of 1,789 deaths nationwide. The number of cases has gone up by more than 3,000, bringing the total to 25,150.
The U.K. has been under nationwide lockdown for over a week.
Photo: Italy honors its dead with minute of silence
Pelosi: 'I kept my distance' from members at Capitol, including one presumed to have coronavirus
Speaker Pelosi: Congress has been a positive force in thisMarch 31, 202016:08
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that she kept her distance from all of her congressional colleagues last week and doesn’t need a test for coronavirus despite being in close quarters with a member who is presumed to be infected.
In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi was asked whether she’s concerned that when she was at the Capitol on Friday for the vote on the third coronavirus relief package, she stood near Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., who said Monday that she was “diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.”
“No,” Pelosi said. “In terms of my situation, I kept my distance. You know, I said we all had to be six feet apart, and I kept my distance from all of the members.”
Read the story here.
New coronavirus precautions protect Syria's vulnerable populationMarch 31, 202000:48
U.S. ambassador to Albania warns Americans last flight leaves tomorrow
America’s ambassador to Albania warned U.S. citizens in the country on Tuesday that the last chartered flight out of the capital, Tirana, would leave the next day on April 1.
“If you wish to be on that flight, if you are not prepared to remain in Albania for the indefinite future, please contact us immediately so we can help you,” Ambassador Yuri Kim said in a video message posted on the embassy’s official Twitter account.
Kim said there were no more commercial flights departing Tirana.
It was not immediately clear who had chartered the flight or its exact destination.
New Jersey parents hosted a party, got charged with child endangerment
A New Jersey couple is facing multiple child endangerment charges after throwing an event with dozens of people in violation of a state emergency order against gatherings, authorities said.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, of Lakewood, a town of about 100,000 near the Jersey Shore, threw a party Sunday. Police were called to the family's home and ordered 40 to 50 people gathered in the front yard to disperse.
The incident comes after repeated pleas by Gov. Phil Murphy for residents to abide by the order against gatherings.