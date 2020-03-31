The number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City, the heart of the outbreak in the U.S., warned that they "need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don't have them."
Meanwhile in Europe, a moment of silence took place at 12 p.m. local time in Spain and Italy. The two countries account for more than half of the 37,829 deaths globally related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
'Schitt's Creek' cast uses lead up to series finale for coronavirus fundraiser on Instagram
The cast of "Schitt's Creek" will be hosting a series of Instagram Live events in the week leading up to the show's series finale to raise money for Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.
Actor and "Schitt's Creek" co-creator Dan Levy announced on Tuesday that the cast wanted to share the love they've been shown over the years in an effort to help those who might need help feeding their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday night, the cast will be livestreaming every night until the show's series finale on April 7.
"And all we ask is that if you join the Instagram Live, that maybe you consider donating small or big," Levy said. "I know this is a tough time financially for a lot of people, so if you can't donate that's OK too." The cast's GoFundMe campaign raised more than $2,000 in the first 20 minutes after Levy's post.
Pennsylvania food bank sees spike in those needing assistance during pandemic
Hundreds of cars line up for emergency supplies from Pittsburgh food bankMarch 31, 202003:35
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank told NBC News it's filling a growing demand for food assistance for Americans with drive-up distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are responding now during the crisis and since it’s an ever-changing and ongoing situation, we’re adjusting to this crisis on the fly,” said Brian Gulish, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne.
Over 5,109 cars were served two boxes of food, including canned goods like soup and vegetables along with rice and pasta and frozen meat through four distribution sites in the last two weeks.
“We have staff that are packing food at double shifts every day,” he said.
ANALYSIS: Trump's war between the states creates eBay-like fight for supplies
President Trump says he's a "wartime president" in the coronavirus era. In fighting that battle, he has spurred wars between and with the states over lifesaving medical equipment.
The brutal competition for everything from ventilators to masks to personal protective equipment comes at a time when scarcity provides lucrative business opportunities in the private sector and power to the deep-pocketed federal government, but puts states and cities at risk of helplessly watching their health systems become overwhelmed and their citizens die.
"It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding on a ventilator," a frustrated New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency's bids are pushing the cost of medical supplies higher.
Read more about the fight for supplies here.
Air travel in the U.S. has cratered because of coronavirus
The TSA processed just 154,080 air travelers Monday at U.S. airports, which it says is the lowest total in the 10 years it has been keeping records.
The number has fallen nearly 90 percent from Monday, March 16, when it was 1,257,823, and is less than half the Monday, March 23 total of 331,431.
On the same day one year ago, March 30, 2019, TSA screened 2,360,053 passengers.
The TSA also says that 57 screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
28 University of Texas spring breakers test positive for coronavirus
28 University of Texas Austin spring breakers tested positive for coronavirus following a spring break trip to Mexico, Austin public health officials said on Tuesday.
A group of 70 young adults traveled together on a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, about a week and a half ago, the Austin Public Health Department said in a statement. Now, many have COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, and "dozens more are under public health investigation.”
City officials said that four of the confirmed cases showed no symptoms and that they have launched an investigation into the the entire cluster.
‘I hate COVID-19’: Kids with disabilities struggle to adjust as schools close
Children who receive special education services because of their disabilities are particularly vulnerable as schools shut down and turn to remote learning, experts say.
In San Francisco, JoAnna Van Brusselen is concerned about her 11-year-old daughter, Iolani, who usually works with two teachers, three instructional aides and seven therapists. Iolani quickly got frustrated about being cooped up at home and unable to go to school, and her mother is terrified that her daughter’s progress will evaporate.
“I’m not a therapist; I’m not a nurse,” Van Brusselen said. “I’m just a mom.”
OPINION: What Trump and the media are getting wrong about coronavirus
A few days ago, a good friend of mine, the brilliant John Barry, called me giddy about his op-ed in the New York Times illustrating the historical bridges between the COVID-19 crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu. The op-ed was excellent, a singularly informative read. Too bad the people who need to read it never will.
My logic is simple: We are at war and in this war it does not matter how many informed people we can reach, it only matters how many uninformed Americans we can reach before it is too late.
The media is doing a great job, generally, offering insightful coverage. President Donald Trump, on the other end of the spectrum, is holding near-daily press conferences where he mixes fact, fiction and hyperbole. Increasingly, people are arguing that the media should stop carrying these press conferences live because they are so often filled with misinformation. This debate, while understandable, misses the forest for the trees. How many Americans do you know — who aren’t journalists — tune in to White House briefings in the middle of the day?
Photo: Public shaming for lockdown violators in Nepal
State trooper gives speeding doctor his masks instead of a ticket
When Minnesota State Trooper Brian Schwartz pulled over Sarosh Ashraf Janjua for speeding and saw her license, he asked her what she was doing so far from her home state of Massachusetts.
She told him she was working as a fill-in cardiologist at a quarantine unit in Duluth, according to a post on Facebook from Janjua and a statement from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Schwartz scolded Janjua for speeding, she wrote, but instead of a ticket, he gave her a warning and his own supply of five N95 masks.
"This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and is more on the front lines than I am, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking," the doctor wrote. "We are going to be ok."
Fifteen percent of the NYPD is out sick
Approximately 15 percent of the New York Police Department’s 37,000-member uniformed workforce has called out sick, Commissioner Dermont Shea said in a Q&A on Periscope Tuesday. The number of sick officers continues to increase.
Seventeen members of the NYPD who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from their illness, Shea said as he took questions from the public. Those officers have since tested negative and are back on the job.
Despite the roughly 5,500 officers out sick, the NYPD is not extending shifts. "Not yet," Shea told reporters. "We have the reserves, we have the contingency plans.”
Cuomo says he would send state police to backfill NYPD due to coronavirusMarch 31, 202000:40
Cuomo says state is preparing for 'battle' at apex of the curve
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday his state is working to get ahead of the coronavirus because "you don't win by playing catch up."
The state's number of cases has grown to 75,795, including 1,550 deaths — up from 1,218 deaths the previous day. Cuomo warned that these numbers will continue to climb and that the "main battle at the apex" is far from over.
"We’re still going up the mountain," the governor said. "The main battle is at the top of the mountain, the apex of the curve."
Cuomo: The 'main battle' is at the apex of the curveMarch 31, 202001:44
Cuomo emphasized that it is unclear when life will return to normal, and that he did not feel comfortable laying out a timeline. He said the state is operating with five different models and that they say the distance from the apex is between seven and 21 days away.
"It is not going to be soon," he said, adding that everyone should stay home as much as possible. "If our apex is 14 to 21 days, that’s our apex. You have to come down the other side of the mountain."