Live coronavirus updates: U.S. first to top 100,000 cases as Trump signs $2 trillion stimulus bill

Here are the latest updates from around the world.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 as President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill to provide relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.

The legislation has passed through the House earlier in the day and was also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China, as the number climbed past 100,000, according to NBC News' count.

Elsewhere, Italy suffered its worst day of the pandemic, recording 919 deaths from the respiratory illness between Thursday and Friday and in the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he tested positive for the respiratory illness.

