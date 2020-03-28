The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 as President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill to provide relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.
The legislation has passed through the House earlier in the day and was also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China, as the number climbed past 100,000, according to NBC News' count.
Elsewhere, Italy suffered its worst day of the pandemic, recording 919 deaths from the respiratory illness between Thursday and Friday and in the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he tested positive for the respiratory illness.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
- LISTEN: The latest episode of the NBC News/MSNBC podcast "Into America," focused on the plight of the uninsured amid this crisis.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
{ "type": "Taxonomy", "element": null, "html": null }