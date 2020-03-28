The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 as President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill to provide relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.
The legislation has passed through the House earlier in the day and was also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China, as the number climbed past 100,000, according to NBC News' count.
Elsewhere, Italy suffered its worst day of the pandemic, recording 919 deaths from the respiratory illness between Thursday and Friday and in the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he tested positive for the respiratory illness.
Rhode Island police, troops stopping New Yorkers to enforce quarantine
Rhode Island's National Guard and state police are stopping motorists with New York license plates and going door-to-door to find people who may have traveled recently from the state.
The enforcement actions come after Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered that anyone who has moved from New York state to Rhode Island in the past two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days, part of her state's effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Troops from the National Guard have been posted at train stations and bus depots to inform New Yorkers of the order, and on Saturday they began going door-to-door to tell any recent travelers from New York that they must follow the quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. State police began stopping cars with New York plates on Friday.
“I know this is unusual. I know this is extreme. And I know some people don’t agree with it,” Raimondo said. “It’s absolutely not a decision I make lightly.”
Richard Engel: U.S. becomes new global epicenter
Trump signs executive order giving DoD, DHS authority to recall reservists
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday giving the Department of Defense and Homeland Security the authority to activate the ready reserve components of the armed forces to help in the response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This will allow us to mobilize medical disaster emergency response personnel to help wage our battle against the virus,” Trump said at a press conference Friday evening. “We have a lot of people, retirees, great military people, they're coming back in.”
The Pentagon is currently reviewing how many of the 1 million ready reserve members will be activated in response to Trump’s executive order.
Photo: London prepares enormous temporary hospital
Connecticut man recovering after medically-induced coma shares his story
World’s oldest man cancels his 112th birthday celebrations
The world’s oldest man has been forced to cancel his 112th birthday celebrations due to the virus outbreak.
From Hampshire, England, Bob Weighton was meant to celebrate his birthday this Sunday.
Weighton, who also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic which swept around the globe in 1918 when he was 10 years old, said his celebrations are a “dead loss”.
“Everything is cancelled, no visitors, no celebration," he told Sky News on Saturday.
China sends medical aid to Pakistan to combat outbreak
China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to aid Pakistan — one of the world’s most populous nations — in the fight against the virus spread, the Pakistani foreign ministry said Saturday.
Pakistan is a key link in China’s multi-billion-dollar One Road Project linking south and central Asia with China. China is also a key military supplier for nuclear-armed Pakistan, having supplied the country with missiles capable of carrying atomic weapons.
Pakistan currently has 1,321 confirmed cases of the virus, including 10 deaths from the illness. Most of the infected people there were travelers returning from neighboring Iran, the worst-affected nation in the Middle East.
Across the Middle East, the outbreak has raised concerns that health systems strapped by multiple wars, refugee crises and unstable economies won’t be able to handle a growing numbers in cases.
Children aren't at high risk for the virus, experts say. But children's hospitals are.
Gaven Daniel, 17, wasn’t feeling well when he woke up March 18. He was scheduled to check into Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to begin treatments for an aggressive type of bone cancer, but when his mother called the care team that morning to let them know he had a fever and a cough, they told her not to make the one-hour drive from Dayton, Ohio.
Instead, they instructed her to get Gaven tested locally to ensure he wasn’t suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The doctors wouldn't be able to begin chemotherapy if he was infected, and they didn’t want to needlessly risk exposing hospital staff members.
Although initial reports suggest that most children and teens are not at high risk of dying from COVID-19, the pandemic is threatening their health in other ways. Children’s hospitals are facing the same supply shortages and testing backlogs that have been hampering adult hospitals nationally.
Reported cases surge in Italy as country overtakes China
Italy has surpassed China in the number of confirmed infections as of Saturday, with 86,498 reported cases. Italy — the worst hit country in Europe — has the second most cases after the United States, which is leading the world with 104,837 reported. China has recorded 81,394.
This comes as the number of confirmed cases around the world passed 600,000 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
However, with many countries only testing the most serious cases, the extent of infections is likely to be higher.
Hospitals make room for COVID-19 patients by trying to treat people at home
As rapidly filling hospitals scramble to make room for coronavirus patients, a growing number of providers are experimenting with a new approach to free up beds: sending patients to receive hospital-level monitoring and care in their own homes.
In Boston, Brigham and Women’s Hospital is launching a program next week to send some coronavirus patients home with devices that allow doctors to monitor their oxygen level and heart rate remotely — the kind of close observation that typically requires hospitalization, Dr. David Levine, a physician and a researcher at the hospital, said.
“It’s going to empty our really important beds and slow the drain on personal protective equipment,” he said.
South Korea has more recoveries than active cases for first time
For the first time since the initial coronavirus infection was recorded in South Korea, the total number of people released on full recovery has surpassed the total number of patients undergoing treatment, health officials said Saturday.
“We believe this to be the result of selfless efforts made by the public, who worked to maintain disinfectant process while actively participating in the social distancing,” said Kwon Joon Wook, the deputy head of Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure during a regular briefing.
He stressed, however, that Koreans "must not let complacency take place" as infections are still causing deaths. As such, people should not break the strict social distancing measures until at least April 5, or else face fines or even a year-long imprisonment, he said.
There are 9,478 cases recorded in South Korea and 4,811 of those cases are recovered, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention.