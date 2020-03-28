The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the U.S. surpassed 100,000 as President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic stimulus bill to provide relief for workers and businesses devastated by the outbreak.
The legislation has passed through the House earlier in the day and was also unanimously passed by the Senate on Wednesday.
The United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China, as the number climbed past 100,000, according to NBC News' count.
Elsewhere, Italy suffered its worst day of the pandemic, recording 919 deaths from the respiratory illness between Thursday and Friday and in the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted he tested positive for the respiratory illness.
Live Blog
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo postpones presidential primary
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the date of the state's primary election will be moved from April 28 to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Amid an update on the latest number of New Yorkers infected by coronavirus, Cuomo shared that he would push back the election nearly two months.
That order comes after at least 10 states and one territory have postponed their presidential primaries because of the the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump considering 'enforceable quarantine' for N.Y., parts of N. J. and Connecticut
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was considering an "enforceable quarantine" in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the decision could come as soon as later in the day.
"I am thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short term, two weeks, on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump continued.
Trump: We're 'thinking about' a possible quarantine of New York areaMarch 28, 202001:16
Trump said that he had spoken with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier Saturday morning about the coronavirus and said that the enforceable quarantine would include travel restrictions to limit people from the New York area spreading the virus to other parts of the country.
“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine,” Cuomo said. “I don’t even know what that means.”
The pandemic drove life online. It may never return.
For many Americans, a typical day now might look something like this: Roll out of bed and check the smartphone. Open up a laptop and file for unemployment benefits through a website. Set up an online education portal for children out of school. Check in with a doctor through a telemedicine portal. Read news on Twitter. Buy groceries through Amazon. Watch stories on Instagram. Binge on Netflix. Connect with a group of friends on a Zoom video chat.
What passes for normal life now happens almost entirely online.
The coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other global emergency in recent history. Millions of people in the U.S. and around the world are confined to their homes with no definite idea of when they will be able to resume life as they knew it. Staying home has taken on the kind of patriotic duty usually reserved for times of war.
The major question will be whether "normal life" ever returns.
Questions as British PM and Prince Charles get tests while doctors do not
When it emerged this week that Britain’s prime minister, health secretary and heir to the throne had all tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting mild symptoms, there were, mixed among the supportive messages wishing them speedy recoveries, other social media posts that posed uncomfortable questions.
“How did you get tested when thousands can't?” one Twitter user asked in response to the news Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating in London.
“Where did the test kits for Prince Charles and Boris Johnson come from?” another asked, pointing out that medical workers with Britain's beloved National Health Service were struggling to get tested.
FDA authorizes emergency use of 15-minute coronavirus test
FDA approves new coronavirus test, with results in as fast as 10 minutesMarch 28, 202000:27
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of a new, rapid coronavirus test that could give patients results in less than 15 minutes.
Abbott, the medical device company that created the test, said Friday it can deliver "results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes."
Other approved tests are able to provide results within hours or days.
The company said it is ramping up production to deliver 50,000 tests to the U.S. health care system starting next week.
Rhode Island police, troops stopping New Yorkers to enforce quarantine
Rhode Island's National Guard and state police are stopping motorists with New York license plates and going door-to-door to find people who may have traveled recently from the state.
The enforcement actions come after Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered that anyone who has moved from New York state to Rhode Island in the past two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days, part of her state's effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Troops from the National Guard have been posted at train stations and bus depots to inform New Yorkers of the order, and on Saturday they began going door-to-door to tell any recent travelers from New York that they must follow the quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. State police began stopping cars with New York plates on Friday.
“I know this is unusual. I know this is extreme. And I know some people don’t agree with it,” Raimondo said. “It’s absolutely not a decision I make lightly.”
Richard Engel: U.S. becomes new global epicenter
Trump signs executive order giving DoD, DHS authority to recall reservists
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday giving the Department of Defense and Homeland Security the authority to activate the ready reserve components of the armed forces to help in the response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This will allow us to mobilize medical disaster emergency response personnel to help wage our battle against the virus,” Trump said at a press conference Friday evening. “We have a lot of people, retirees, great military people, they're coming back in.”
The Pentagon is currently reviewing how many of the 1 million ready reserve members will be activated in response to Trump’s executive order.
Photo: London prepares enormous temporary hospital
Connecticut man recovering after medically-induced coma shares his story
Coronavirus survivor recovering after coma: ‘I’m improving every day’March 28, 202004:30
World’s oldest man cancels his 112th birthday celebrations
The world’s oldest man has been forced to cancel his 112th birthday celebrations due to the virus outbreak.
From Hampshire, England, Bob Weighton was meant to celebrate his birthday this Sunday.
Weighton, who also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic which swept around the globe in 1918 when he was 10 years old, said his celebrations are a “dead loss”.
“Everything is cancelled, no visitors, no celebration," he told Sky News on Saturday.