More American states have gone under lockdown, with Louisiana, New Mexico, Washington and West Virginia issuing stay-at-home orders. “Right now, every time you leave your house, you are putting yourself, your family and your community at risk,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Late on Monday, the United Kingdom went into lockdown as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 5,000 people and killed hundreds in his country.
And after growing international pressure, Japan and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to postpone the 2020 Tokyo games until next year, but said they would happen no later than summer 2021.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Iowa reports first coronavirus death
Iowa’s health department said Tuesday that it has learned of the state’s first death associated with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19.
The person who died was identified as a Dubuque County resident between the ages of 61 and 80.
"Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement.
As of Tuesday night, there have been 124 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa, according to the state health department’s website.
Miami mayor, still in quarantine, announces shelter-in-place order for city
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Tuesday on Twitter that the city will be enacting a shelter-in-place order to keep residents at home as coronavirus cases increase.
Suarez is still under quarantine nearly two weeks after he tested positive for the virus and made the announcement through a video on his account.
“We are putting a shelter-in-place order, or stay-at-home order, in place today," he said. "I’ve been trying to do it for the last week, unfortunately I’ve been getting resistance internally."
The mayor also announced that he was retested on Monday and was still positive. He said he would continue to quarantine until he met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for release.
Number of Americans testing positive skyrockets as states struggle to contain outbreak
In New York, the number of confirmed cases statewide is doubling every three days, and Los Angeles reported its first death in a patient under 18 years old.
White House press secretary tests negative
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has tested negative for COVID-19, she told NBC News.
Her deputy, Judd Deere, said Grisham," who has been quarantined since coming in contact with Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and working from home, has received negative COVID-19 test results and will be back to work tomorrow," said Deputy press secretary Judd Deere.
Person in Kentucky who attended 'coronavirus party' tests positive
A person in Kentucky who recently attended a "coronavirus party" has now tested positive for the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Beshear at press conference on Tuesday chided Kentuckians who are not taking the pandemic seriously.
"We have a positive coronavirus case today from someone who attended a coronavirus party," Beshear told reporters. "Anyone who goes to something like this may think they are indestructible, but it is someone else's loved one that they are going to hurt."
"We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents," Beshear warned. "Don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that."
As of Tuesday evening, at least 163 people have tested positive and four people have died from coronavirus in Kentucky.
Florida customers angered by Home Depot social distancing rules
Florida customers angered by Home Depot social distancing rulesMarch 24, 202001:34
NCAA denies shutting down Clemson quarterback's coronavirus fundraiser
The NCAA denied shutting down a fundraiser started by Clemson University’s star quarterback for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trevor Lawrence started a GoFundMe for families with his girlfriend Marissa Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, and raised more than $2,500 before it was shut down. Mowry said on her Instagram page Monday that the couple was forced to take down the crowdfunding page and would be donating the money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.
“Unfortunately, Trevor can not be a part of this because of compliance and some rules, so he can’t help out anymore,” Mowry said.
White House: Leaving New York? Quarantine for 14 days.
Birx and Fauci warn people leaving New York: ‘You may have been exposed’March 24, 202001:35
The White House asked people who have been in New York recently to quarantine themselves for 14 days if they leave the state, which has become an epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.
"To everyone who has left New York over the last few days,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator. “You may have been exposed before you left New York. Like Gov. DeSantis put out today, everyone who is in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered visitors from the tri-state area to self-isolate for two weeks. Birx said if people left a few days ago, they should start the quarantine clock from the point they left the city.
“It’s a very serious situation,” added Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.
Fauci said that 1 in 1000 New Yorkers are infected with the virus and that isolation was required to prevent seeding the rest of the country with outbreaks of the virus.
"What we’re seeing now is that understandably, people want to get out of New York. They’re going to Florida, they’re going to Long Island, they’re going to a different place," he said.
Los Angeles County sheriff urges social distancing at strip clubs
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday that, during the coronavirus pandemic, too many businesses are still not keeping customers and employees at a safe distance from each other — such as at strip clubs.
"From the law enforcement operation, we've received complaints from particular businesses who have not been adhering to the social distancing" orders from the state and county, Villanueva told reporters.
"Chief among them have been gun shops, nightclubs, bars and strip clubs. So we've fanned out. We're making sure that all these businesses are complying."
The sheriff has ordered gun shops to be closed because they're not an essential service.
Photo: Serbian field hospital in fair hall
VA nearly doubles number of tests administered in a day, invites retired medical workers to return
The Department of Veterans Affairs has administered over 2,726 tests for coronavirus nationwide, a jump of 1,202 tests from the number reported just the day before, the VA announced Tuesday.
Of the tests administered, 296 have been positive. The highest concentration of positive cases is in the New Orleans region of Louisiana, where the Louisiana Veterans Health Care System has seen 63 positive cases.
The agency is also now waiving a section of federal law about retired VA workers to make it easier to rehire retired VA health care workers as facilities work to increase staffing during the coronavirus pandemic.