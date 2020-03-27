Live coronavirus updates: House members race back to Washington and Trump and Xi speak

Democratic and Republican leaders were scrambling members of Congress back to Washington late Thursday because they suddenly believe the $2 trillion economic relief package might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday and could be delayed if at least 216 members don't show up to vote on the floor.
The U.S. now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country, including China. As of early Friday, the U.S. had 85,707 cases, according to NBC News' count.
In New York City, the epicenter of the American outbreak, hospitals are seeing crisis conditions, with hospital waiting rooms packed with people who are contagious. Some patients are waiting six hours to be seen, while others on stretchers wait 50 to 60 hours for a bed.
New Orleans was on track to become a new coronavirus hotspot. Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,300 cases of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday that he had a "very good conversation" with China's President Xi Jinping, and that the two are working closely together.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.