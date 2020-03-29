Live coronavirus updates: Trump weighs quarantine on N.Y. area as Italian death toll tops 10,000

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 as of Saturday evening, according to NBC News' count, as President Donald Trump said that he was considering an "enforceable quarantine" in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump's comments came as the number of cases in New York State rose to over 52,000, with 728 deaths.
However, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo meanwhile said he had not spoken to the president about a quarantine, adding: "I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable.”
Elsewhere Italy's death toll topped 10,000 on Saturday, despite a national lockdown that has been in place for three weeks and Spain suffered its worst day of the epidemic so far, recording 832 deaths on Saturday alone.
