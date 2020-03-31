Live coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll passes 3,000 as N.Y. medical workers beg for supplies

By NBC News
The number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Tuesday, according to NBC News' tally, and there are now more than 160,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The rising numbers come as medical workers in New York City, the heart of the outbreak in the U.S., warned that they "need the tools and the resources to do our jobs, and we don't have them."
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 400 long-term care facilities nationwide now have residents who are infected with the coronavirus, an increase of 172 percent from 146 on March 23.
