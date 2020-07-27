'The main event': Moderna begins final phase of COVID-19 vaccine study

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The quest for a COVID-19 vaccine reached an important juncture Monday as Moderna Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company, begun the first phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S.

Phase 3 is the final phase for a vaccine, so it is meant to answer the big question: Does the vaccine work to prevent COVID-19?

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

"This is the main event, if you will, in drug development." Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said.

Moderna partnered with the National Institute of Allery and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, for its vaccine research.

"We urgently need a safe and effective preventive vaccine to ultimately control this pandemic," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of NIAID, said in a statement Monday.

In Moderna's phase 3 trial, as many as 30,000 volunteers will be recruited at nearly 100 research sites across the country. Half of the participants will receive the vaccine, and the other half will receive a placebo. Neither the participants nor the researchers will know who gets the real vaccine and who gets the dummy shot.

Jon Penman, 24, of Omaha, Nebraska, has already signed up to participate.

Penman, who found out about the trial through an advertisement on Facebook, told NBC News he was motivated to volunteer because some of his family members are elderly and therefore at higher risk for complications of the coronavirus. He said he worries about their health "every day."

"This research study is something that I can do personally to benefit not only my family and my friends, but also humanity," Penman said.

Moderna was the first company in the U.S. to begin testing coronavirus vaccines in humans, giving its first dose March 16.

Earlier this month, the company released results from its phase 1 trial, which included 45 adults. All of those participants developed antibodies to fight the virus at levels up to four times the amount found in patients who got sick and then recovered from the virus, the company said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

A preliminary assessment of how Moderna's phase 3 trial is progressing is expected after researchers record the first 50 cases of COVID-19 among the participants. That could be sometime this fall or winter.

"Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it's the right goal for the American people," Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, said in a statement.

The hope is that those who get the vaccine will be less likely to among the first 50 cases to be diagnosed.

What these trials will not be able to answer, however, is how long immunity might last. "It's one of the great unknowns," Hoge said. Moderna's vaccine is likely to require two doses, but it's possible a third will be necessary.

Moderna is using a vaccine approach, called messenger RNA, that's never been marketed in the United States. Instead of using bits of virus to provoke an immune response, it trains the immune system to target the spike protein found on the surface of the coronavirus.

That spike is what allows the virus to invade human cells. In theory, blocking that spike would mean people won't become infected with the virus.

Other COVID-19 vaccines

Despite Moderna's early start, there will not be one "winner" in the pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine. Multiple pharmaceutical companies will need to find a safe and effective vaccine to meet the global demand. And, like the flu shot, some vaccines may turn out to be better suited for certain populations, such as the elderly or people with compromised immune systems.

That's why the phase 3 trials will require thousands of participants from a variety of backgrounds.

"We are looking for a diverse population," Dr. Brandon Essink, an investigator with Meridian Clinical Research, said. Meridian is one of the sites participating in the Moderna trial.

Essink said his team is "looking for higher-risk patients, for more severe disease." That includes people of different ages and races, as well as those with comorbidities, such as heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and other risk factors.

Globally, at least 150 vaccines are in development, but the vast majority are in the earliest stages of research.

Just four potential vaccines, including Moderna's, have advanced to phase 3 trials so far, according to the World Health Organization.

Pfizer is scheduled to join that group as well, with plans to begin phase 3 trials this week. And the University of Oxford in the U.K., in partnership with AstraZeneca, is expected to start its phase 3 studies within the next month.

One week ago, Oxford researchers announced results from their phase 1 trialshowing their vaccine candidate generated two strong immune responses: the production of both antibodies and T cells. The immune system makes antibodies in response to a virus so it can recognize it and fight it off a second time. T cells are also important, because they search for infected cells, attacking and killing them.

Also Monday, Johnson & Johnson announced it began its first trials of a vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has said that any COVID-19 vaccine would need to prevent illness or decrease the severity of the disease in 50 percent of people who receive it in order to be approved.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Ultimately, multiple vaccines will be necessary to meet the global demand to stop or at least slow the pandemic.

"We're not putting all our bets on one vaccine candidate," Dr. Walter Orenstein, associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center and a professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, said. Orenstein is not involved in any phase 3 vaccine studies.

"This virus is circulating around the world," he said, so having several vaccines is "in our interest, not only to try and directly protect our own population, but to try to ensure that people around the world can get access to vaccines to minimize the virus reintroduction in the U.S."

Essink said, "It doesn't have to help 100 percent of people, but it has to help a majority."

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.