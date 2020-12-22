Two vaccines to prevent Covid-19 infections have now been approved by federal authorities, and every day thousands more people are becoming vaccinated. As of Dec. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 614,117 initial doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.

One two-dose vaccine, developed by the U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech, was the first approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. The first shipments were made on Dec. 14. A second vaccine, which was developed by Moderna and also requires two doses, began shipping vials on Dec. 20.

NBC News is tracking administered doses in each state by surveying health departments and examining daily reports.