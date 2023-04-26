Gun death rates are consistently higher in rural areas than in big cities, two decades of data show.

From 2011 to 2020, the most rural counties in the U.S. had a 37% higher rate of gun deaths per capita than the most urban counties, according to research published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery. That's up from a 25% difference from 2000 to 2010.

The findings are based on an analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The authors attributed the trend to a rise in gun suicides, which outnumbered gun homicides in 2021 by more than 5,300 and are more likely to occur in rural counties.

"Rural areas are sort of ignored when we pass firearm laws, because people think that it’s just a city problem, while it’s not," said Paul Reeping, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Davis' Violence Prevention Research Program, who conducted the research as a doctoral student at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

"Suicides were always the highest in rural areas. That hasn’t changed," Reeping said. "It's just that the gun deaths overall have gone up, including firearm suicides, in those areas."

From 2011 to 2020, the most rural counties had a 46% lower rate of gun homicide deaths than the most urban counties but a 76% higher rate of gun suicide deaths, according to Reeping’s analysis.

The map below, which uses a different CDC dataset from the set the report used, shows where gun deaths were concentrated from 2011 to 2020. Counties in darker blue had higher rates of firearm deaths per 100,000 people.