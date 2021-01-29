IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Johnson & Johnson says Covid vaccine effective, weaker against South African variant

Map: Track the spread of the Covid-19 variants across the United States

There are 3 variants NBC News is tracking: The U.K., the South African and the Brazilian variants, each of which have been found in the country.
By Joe Murphy, Wen Si and Elliott Ramos

More infectious Covid-19 variants have emerged around the world, and experts are saying the United States must adapt to a changed pandemic playing field.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these variants spread more easily, and it’s unknown whether the illness caused is more severe. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be only slightly less effective against the South African variant.

What hasn’t changed in the face of these variants: Experts maintain their recommendation that people wear masks.

Track the spread of the Covid-19 variants: the U.K. variant, the South African variant and the Brazilian variant. This map will be updated.

See NBC News’ coverage of the coronavirus, its Covid-19 data dashboard, track the U.S. vaccination effort, see a map of U.S. coronavirus case hot spots, a map of coronavirus cases around the world and a chart of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. and globally.

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.

Wen Si
Elliott Ramos

Elliott Ramos is a data journalist for NBCNews.com.